Fall into reading: cozy books for gloomy weather

As fall continues, the gloomy weather provides the perfect backdrop to curl up with a good book.

By Michaela Ely

Autumn reading choices can vary from reader to reader as everyone has a different take on what should be considered the perfect fall book. Genres can vary from romance to horror to dark academia and this list attempts to provide a fall book for every genre in between.

Dark Academia

While “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt is considered the book that started the genre of academia, I consider it to be a bit overhyped. Instead, I would recommend “Babel” by R.F. Kuang. This book is a dark academia historical fantasy that examines the power of student revolutions, how to resist colonialism and how language and translation are used as tools of colonialism.

This book follows Robin Swift who is orphaned in China and brought to London by a British professor in order to prepare Robin to enroll in Oxford’s Royal Institute of Translation, otherwise known as Babel. As he continues his studies, Robin must grapple with supporting Babel, and by extension the British Empire, or a secret society that aims to halt any imperialist expansion. This book will make you think critically about how language and translation are used and whether or not you can change a system from the inside.

Cozy Fantasy

Moving on to something a bit more lighthearted, “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune is a cozy fantasy novel that explores death, the unfinished business of the dead, found family and the potential for an afterlife.

This book follows Wallace Price, a bitter and uncaring lawyer who dies of a heart attack. He is found at his own funeral as a ghost and is escorted to a tea shop, Charon’s Crossing. The owner of this tea shop, Hugo, is a ferryman who helps souls cross over into the afterlife. Wallace is determined to not cross over and spends his time reflecting on his life with both Hugo and other ghosts. As he starts to accept his death, he also has to navigate a growing connection with Hugo. This book tugs on your heartstrings in the best possible way, providing a bittersweet take on what it means to be mortal.

Horror

For those who appreciate the horror genre, “Never Whistle At Night” is an indigenous dark fiction anthology, including works from authors such as Rebecca Roanhorse, Morgan Talty and Tommy Orange. This anthology is perfectly curated and provides many different aspects of horror whether it be literal monsters or the monsters in your mind. It is believed that one should never whistle at night as it can cause evil spirits to appear, and this collection asks, what if?

One story from the anthology that stands out in particular is “White Hills” by Rebecca Roanhorse. It is a deeply unsettling psychological horror story that examines whiteness and indigeneity and how the two resist coexistence.

Romance

“The Ex Hex” by Erin Sterling is a witty and witchy exes to lovers romantic comedy that feels like a mix of a Hallmark movie and “Hocus Pocus.” The book follows Vivienne Jones and Rhys Penhallow. After a bad breakup nine years prior, Vivienne and her cousin accidentally curse Rhys. When Rhys comes back to town for an appearance at the fall festival and to recharge the ley lines, he and Vivienne must work together to break the curse as it causes chaos throughout the town. This book is the perfect blend of hilarity and spookiness.

Fantasy

This list would be woefully incomplete if I didn’t include “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien. While not an exclusively fall book, I reread this series every year in the fall and the vibes are unmatched.

“The Hobbit” is an adventure story at its heart and the connections formed between the characters make the ending even more devastating. Adding in the movies as well creates an incredible fall tradition. While Tolkien’s prose can be dense at times, it’s worth the effort to experience this incredible book the way it was meant to be experienced.

All of these books should be available at your local bookstore, online retailer or audiobook app.

While these recommendations range in genre, it’s possible that you still haven’t found your perfect autumn read. For those who are looking for further recommendations, check out your local library to see what they have to offer.