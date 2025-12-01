UW loses federal funding for migrant student program

52 Views

The Department of Education rejected UW’s renewal application without explanation as other Washington institutions retained their grants.

By J.A. Aleman

The University of Washington will not receive federal funding to continue its College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) this year, making it the only campus in the state to lose support for migrant and seasonal farmworker students.

According to KUOW, Seattle’s NPR Network, the federal migrant-funding was eliminated, and the Department of Education has not publicly explained why that funding was cut.

The program, which began at UW in 2010, supports first-year students with advising, tutoring, financial aid guidance and mentorship, and according to CAMP, there are a minimum of 50 new students per year entering the program.

CAMP is run by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Migrant Education and the broader Migrant Education Program aims to help migratory children meet challenging academic expectations, graduate ready for responsible citizenship, continue their education and succeed in the workforce.

According to federal grant records, recent CAMP awards in Washington have gone to Columbia Basin College, Washington State University, Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University and Heritage University. The University of Washington does not appear on the list of grantees for the most recent award cycles.

The funding decision also comes during a period of wider federal changes affecting education programs that serve immigrant and migrant communities. In July 2025, the U.S. Department of Education issued an interpretive rule classifying several federally supported education and training programs as “federal public benefits,” meaning eligibility can depend on lawful immigration status.

The Department of Health and Human Services released a similar notice the same week. The agencies have not linked these policy shifts to the CAMP grant process, but the changes form part of the current federal landscape surrounding similar programs.

In a White House roundtable on Nov. 19, Education Secretary Linda McMahon and university leaders discussed higher education reforms focused on cost, outcomes and institutional accountability, reflecting the administration’s review of federally funded programs.

The Department of Education also announced six new inter-agency agreements in November that move several federal education programs to other agencies, showing that restructuring is underway across the department.

A White House fact sheet released in May 2025 notes plans to eliminate the “Migrant Education and Special Programs for Migrant Students” budget line, and the administration’s fiscal year 2026 discretionary request lists that program at zero dollars. The documents do not reference CAMP directly, but they show a trend of reduced federal support for migrant-focused education programs.

Migrant Education and Special Programs for Migrant Students is a federal funding category that supports programs for students from migratory agricultural or fishing families, including but not limited to the College Assistance Migrant Program.

CAMP at UW is located on the Seattle campus and it is not clear whether UW Tacoma or UW Bothell participate in or receive any part of this federal funding.

UW Tacoma’s Immigrant Student Resources office states that undocumented student applications are reviewed the same way as all other applicants and if ineligible for federal aid, they may still access state financial support through the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA). The Career Development & Education office also helps and supports students, regardless of citizenship or work authorization status.