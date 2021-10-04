Fall Sports for Fall Quarter

Highlights from a few of the fall quarter sports teams and what to look forward to.

The academic year has officially begun across all UW campuses and an array of emotions has filled the air in regards to being physically on campus again. Classes are back in session on campus this year and that means so are sports. Several of your favorite Husky sports teams have already begun and I am going to give you a recap of how our teams are doing so far.

Husky Football

Beginning their season on Sept. 4, the Huskies struggled to find their way on the field. They lost their first game on Sept. 4 to Montana 13-7, and lost again the following weekend to Michigan 10-31. When Sept. 18 rolled around, and the Huskies had both home field and weather advantage, they pulled out on top of Arkansas State with a whopping 52-3. The Huskies won again against California on Sept. 25, 31-24 in overtime.

I had the opportunity to go to the Sept. 18 game in person and I can say for certain the Huskies definitely found their fire.

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s Husky volleyball team started their season with large amounts of energy and came out for their first game on Aug. 27, doing exactly what they do best which resulted in a win over Ohio, 0-3. In the 2020 season, UW pulled out in first of the PAC-12 conference with an overall record of 20-4. With a good chunk of the season ahead, I’m excited to see where they go from here.

Women’s Soccer

Women’s Soccer is starting out this season with a relatively new coach, Nicole Van Dyke. Van Dyke has coached as head coach at three different schools, most recently being University of Pennsylvania. Van Dyke joined the University of Washington in 2020 and has been leading the ladies strong ever since. Currently, the Women’s Soccer team has a record of 2-4-2, with many games ahead.

Men’s Soccer

At the time of writing this article, the UW Men’s soccer team has been undefeated in their 2021 season. Head coach, Jamie Clark, has coached the UW Men’s team for ten years and his work shows. According to his coaching biography, Clark has led the Huskies to over 100 wins–posting a record of 128-50-20, two Pac-12 titles and eight trips to the NCAA Tournament, including three trips to the NCAA Quarterfinals. The Huskies have made it to back-to-back NCAA Quarterfinals entering the 2021 season.

The team seems very promising this year and I am excited to see them continue to push forward.

While these are only four teams of the many sports offered at University of Washington, it is clear that there is a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks. If you want to go to any of the games to support any of these teams, stadiums will be operating at full capacity. While games are going on, there are a few mandates that will remain in place such as masking up and social distancing where you can. UW sports began requiring proof of vaccination if you plan to enter any of the stadiums or arenas so that is another thing to keep in mind.

