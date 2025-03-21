ORCA expands Sound Transit affordability by making Regional Day Pass permanent 

11 Views

On March 1, ORCA riders will have unlimited daily travel for the cost of two trips.

By Raghvi Baloni

ORCA is making its Regional Day Pass fare permanent, a move aimed at improving affordability and accessibility for transit riders across the Puget Sound region.

The price adjustment, approved by the ORCA Joint Board, allows passengers to save money while traveling on multiple transit services in a single day.

Effective March 1, 2025, the ORCA Regional Day Pass will cost $6 for adult riders and $2 for ORCA LIFT, Regional Reduced Fare Permit (RRFP) senior and disabled cardholders, offering unlimited rides on participating transit services for the cost of just two trips. Initially launched in August 2024 as a promotional pilot, the fare adjustment now becomes a permanent feature of the regional transit system. Additionally, transit services continue to provide accessibility features for riders with disabilities, including priority seating, audio and visual stop announcements, and wheelchair-accessible buses and trains to ensure seamless mobility across the transit network.

“The new ORCA Day Pass gives you the freedom to travel anywhere, all day long, for six dollars,” said Christina O’Claire, ORCA Joint Board Chairperson and King County Metro’s Director of Mobility. “The ORCA Day Pass also makes it easier than ever to seamlessly connect across transit modes—like buses, light rail and on-demand services—and between transit agencies. For riders who have disabilities, have lower incomes or are seniors, the price is even lower: just two dollars a day to connect to unlimited opportunities.”

Photo by:Parker Nelson

The move aligns with other fare reductions in the region, including a $3 per trip fare for Sound Transit Express Bus service and $1 fares for Community Transit’s reduced fare program. ORCA officials say the changes will enhance mobility and ease financial burdens for frequent riders.

Riders can purchase the ORCA Day Pass through multiple convenient options. Those who prefer online transactions can log into a myORCA account via the website or mobile app to add a pass to their ORCA card.

For in-person purchases, passes are available at ORCA vending machines, retail stores , and transit agency customer service locations. Additionally, users with a digital ORCA card can seamlessly add the pass via the Google Wallet app, ensuring easy access to unlimited travel for the day.