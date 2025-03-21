ARTIST REVIEW: Deftones 

7 Views

One of metal’s most popular bands, Deftones has made an evolutionary comeback following hard times and periods of silence.

By: Michael Doyle

Deftones are an alternative metal band formed in Sacramento, California in 1988 by singer Chino Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter and drummer Abe Cunningham. Combining the aggression of nu metal and the harmony of shoegaze, Deftones have released nine studio albums over their 37-year career.

In 2025, Deftones have reached a level of popularity they have not seen since the mid 2000s.

Deftones was founded in Sacramento California by singer Chino Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter and drummer Abe Cunningham who wished to combine the aggressive sounds of nu-metal with the smooth harmony of the shoegaze genre. Throught the first two years, the band spent time practicing their cohesion and began to practice songwriting.

Following the addition of bassist Chi Cheng in 1990, the band signed a recording contract with Maverick Records and began recording their debut album “Adrenaline,” which was released in 1995.

Adrenaline opens with “Bored,” a song that highlights their aggressive instrumentals and Moreno’s tense and raw vocals – elements that the band would become famous for.

While other tracks like “Minus Blindfold” and “Root” see the band explore different sounds, “Bored,” “7 Words” and “Engine No. 9” stood out the most and have continued to be played live. Additionally, the band was featured as themselves in “The Crow: City of Angels” playing “Teething,” a B-side from their “Adrenaline” sessions.

Deftones began to find mainstream success in their follow-up album, “Around the Fur,” released in 1997. The singles “My Own Summer (Shove It)” and “Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)” see the band’s sound mature and home in on their artistic direction. The album’s title track and “Mascara” also stand out on the album for their thrashing and melodic choruses. “Around the Fur” has since become one of nu metal’s most influential albums due to its drive and aggression and would influence future bands such as Loathe, Thursday and Oni.

The success of the album allowed the band to play at notable festivals such as Vans Warped Tour, Pinkpop and Ozzfest. In addition, “My Own Summer (Shove It)” was featured on “The Matrix: Music from the Motion Picture,” further pushing them into the mainstream.

Deftones’ third album, “White Pony,” saw the band achieve instant success. Debuting at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard chart, the quieter and moodier album saw them step away from metal for a more shoegaze and post-rock sound. Lead single “Change (In the House of Flies)” peaked at No. 9 on the charts and is currently the band’s most streamed song on Spotify.

Additional tracks such as “Digital Bath,” “Rx Queen” and “Pink Maggit” highlight the emotional connection and Deftones’s disconnect from a specific genre. The third track “Elite” helped the band win their first Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance the following year in 2001.

Deftones’s self-titled album released in 2003, fusing the aggression of “Around the Fur” with the vulnerability of “White Pony.” Entering the Billboard 200 at No. 2, the album saw positive reviews but lacked innovation, but as their earlier nu metal contemporaries such as Korn and Limp Bizkit began to decline in popularity, Deftones continued to pave their own path and find more sustained success. Singles “Hexagram” and “Minerva” didn’t reach the same heights as White Pony’s singles, and the album never saw the same long-term success as the “White Pony.”

CDs of “White Pony” and “Around the Fur.” Photo by: Michael Doyle

Following their self-titled album, tensions began to grow between band members, with Moreno’s meth addiction and dissolving marriage furthering struggles and the band took a hiatus. Following their break, they recorded and released “Saturday Night Wrist” in 2006, a deeply vulnerable album, sounding more like “White Pony,” about Moreno’s struggles at the time.

While the singles “Hole in the Earth” and “Mein” didn’t find strong success, the tracks “Cherry Waves,” “Xerces” and “Kimdracula” display a beauty in Moreno’s vulnerability through his romantic woes.

After touring across the world during 2006 and 2007, the band returned to the studio for their sixth studio album, “Eros.” Bassist Chi Cheng was seriously injured in a car crash, sending him into a minimally conscious state, ultimately halting recording. The album was formally scrapped in 2009 due to Cheng’s condition following his accident, with Sergio Vega of Quicksand taking over as bassist going forward.

In 2010, “Diamond Eyes” was released, with singles “Diamond Eyes,” “Rocket Skates,” “Sextape” and “You’ve Seen the Butcher.” The band is much more optimistic and positive, containing more beautiful imagery than complaining, displayed on the title track. My personal favorites include “You’ve Seen the Butcher,” “Sextape” and “976-EVIL,” all songs that display the vulnerability of “White Pony” with a much more intimate twist.

Deftones continued the maturity of “Diamond Eyes” on their 2012 follow-up album “Koi No Yokan” with tracks “Romantic Dreams,” “Entombed” and “Rosemary” continuing the romantic and intimate themes, while “Leathers” and “Poltergeist” bring back the aggression of “Adrenaline.” “Koi No Yokan” is their most underrated album from my perspective and blends their discography well.

Cheng had been making noticeable progress through his recovery, eventually being able to move his legs on command and track individuals with his eyes. Both the band and other metal bands helped raise funds towards his medical expenses. In 2013, former bassist Chi Cheng passed away after falling into cardiac arrest, stemming from his 2008 car crash.

Deftones’s next album, “Gore,” was released in 2016 to strong commercial success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. While this album is on the lower end of my favorites, the experimental and contemporary sound of the album was a bold move for the band to take nearly 30 years in, with the commercial success rewarding them for their exploration. The tracks “Prayers / Triangles” and “Pittura Infamante” stood out the most for their divine and conscious lyrics backed by Carpenter’s intricate guitar.

The most recent studio album from Deftones is “Ohms,” released in 2020. “Ohms” goes in a much deeper post-rock and shoegaze direction, highlighted by the singles “Genesis” and “Ohms,” which were nominated for Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022. The album captures the contemporary instrumentals of “Gore” with the contemporary vocals of “Koi No Yokan.” The two tracks mentioned along with “Pompeji” are my favorite for their intricate songwriting and deep mixing.

Deftones began to rise in popularity again in 2022 following their songs being used on TikTok, reaching a level of prominence unseen since the mid 2000s. When asked about their renewed popularity, Moreno said in an interview with Revolver. “I think it’s because we’re not force-feeding, like we don’t go on TikTok and push it. It’s one of those things where people discover it for themselves.”

Deftones performing in Seattle in 2022. Photo by: Michael Doyle

I had the pleasure of seeing Deftones live in Seattle in 2022, a show that turned me from a casual fan to a superfan. The setlist had songs from every single album and despite being 34 years into their careers, the energy could be felt from outside the arena.

The band has seen an evolution over their long careers, finding the perfect mix between consistently evolving and staying true to the sound that got them where they are today. Although the time since “Ohms” has been the band’s longest stretch between albums, I have no doubt that the next studio album will find its place in Deftones’ diverse, legendary and impactful career.