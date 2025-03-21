Album Review: Lady Gaga’s “Mayhem” 

24 Views

Lady Gaga’s newest album goes back to her grungy pop roots with fresh intricate beats in between classic songs and innovative twists.

By: Rachel Meatte

Singer Lady Gaga’s career has reached an all-time high with the release of her newest album.

In the past five years, Gaga has released four albums, two of which were nominated for Grammy awards, embarked on her Chromatica ball tour, starred in “Joker: Folie à Deux” alongside Actor Joaquin Pheonix and performed her Oscar nominated single “Hold my hand” for the film “Top Gun: Maverick” starring Tom Cruise.

With no plans to slow down she’s continuing her success train with her latest record, “Mayhem” which was released on March 7 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, dropping Kendrick Lamar’s GNX from the top.

The album has already landed her the biggest streaming opening she’s ever had. With over 108 million streams, Gaga is making another push to the top for the music mogul. Fans can immerse themselves into Gaga’s world by listening to her new album “Mayhem,” an eclectic mix of genre blending and neo-pop sounds reminiscent of her 2009 record, “The Fame” which gave classic hits like “Just Dance,” “Paparazzi,” “Love Game,” “Poker Face” and “Eh Eh (there’s nothing else I can say).”

Yet “Mayhem” distinguishes itself from Gaga’s past work by cultivating a new sound that feels fresh and of this age, resembling a spheric techno world full of awesome beats that make you want to hit the dance floor like it’s 2009. The album bridges the gap between the past and present, infusing sounds similar to Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” and Prince’s funky “Diamonds and Pearls” album.

In the beginning we hear Gaga’s hypnotic mesmerizing pop radio hit “Disease” which debuted at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Disease” mixes electro pop with a bass heavy percussion that blows out your ears during its trance-like chorus, with Gaga singing “Lay you down like one, two, three, Eyes roll back in ecstasy. I can smell your sickness I can cure your, cure your disease.”

Lady Gaga performing during “The Fame Ball Tour” in 2008. Source: Creative Commons

Gaga speaks in first person mimicking someone who can both heal and control the listener. “Bring me your desire, I can cure your disease. If you were a sinner, I could make you believe,” Gaga sings in a grungy voice. She tows the line between pain and salvation while she sings to her lover about her healing properties to their lovesickness.

Inner conflict is a strong theme present in “Mayhem.” Gaga explores her own relationships and vulnerability of being a pop star in the public eye. “Perfect Celebrity” is the prime example of that and touches on all the chaotic, traditional pressures of being the perfect celebrity for everyone.

“You make me money, I’ll make you laugh. Show me your pretty, I’ll show you mine.

You love to hate me, I’m the perfect celebrity,” Gaga sings. The song is a give and pull between the consumer and artist, who is quick to mold themselves into whatever the fan wants them to be. The song encapsulates the inevitable outcome of fame and the dangerous perfection artists can never achieve.

Along with its rhythmic and dystopian sounding melody, Gaga includes a grunge rock chorus and echoing beats that reverberate after every verse. Her second single, “Abracadabra,” uses this same technique except on a bombastic level with pulsating sonic wave beats. For the longtime Gaga fans, think “Judas” but with more vampiric themes and headbanging beats.

“Abracadabra” feels like the perfect single to jumpstart a new album with its hyped-up sound and enthralling dancefloor chorus. “Abracadabra, amor-oo-na-na, in her tongue she said, ‘Death or love tonight’” Gaga sings. The song feels closer to the 2010 era Gaga that original fans will be thrilled to relive. It’s the most dance floor ready tune you will get, taking all elements to the maximum in a perfect, chaotic melody.

Almost equal is the very popular “How Bad Do U Want Me” which is currently No. 69 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The song feels like a cross between Prince’s heart-pouring “Diamonds and Pearls” mixed with funky moderate beats in Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.” It’s a throwback to the 1980s with its mixed funky synth-pop and suspended chords going on about themes of love and self-expression everyone can relate to.

Gaga delves deep into her personal life and the struggles of enjoying her private life as a world-famous popstar. Many of her songs embrace fame yet recognize the internal conflicts of never feeling like she’s enough for someone, whether it’s a lover or fan.

“How Bad Do U Want Me” touches on this theme and Gaga opens herself up in an emotionally turbulent love song meant to address desire, self-worth and unmasked vulnerability.

“Mayhem” crosses several genres while exploring these exotic themes and sounds. At some points it feels like a classic Madonna love tune you can’t get out of your head. Then it shifts to an upbeat disco ball party anthem reminiscent of Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 single, “Girls just wanna have fun.”

No song is the same and while Gaga tries varied styles of music, she always keeps it fun and authentic. If you enjoyed Gaga’s classic Monster Ball tour, you’ll find similar themes and sounds throughout “Mayhem.” Her work is encapsulated under a dazzling new front but the same old Gaga we love remains.

To listen to the album, search “Mayhem” on all streaming platforms.