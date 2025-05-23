Exclusive: Behind local band Alex Vile as they take over the indie-grunge scene

5 Views

The Tacoma-based band sits down to discuss their upcoming album, touring and more in an interview with The Ledger.

By Michael Doyle

In Central Tacoma, I was welcomed by the sound of dreamy guitars, groovy bass and a warm voice coming from a house. This practice space has been the domain for house shows for years and for two of the musicians inside, it’s been their home.

Inside was Alex Vile, one of Washington’s quickest rising bands wrapping up their practice before they get ready to tour the West Coast.

Alex Vile was started in November 2021 by singer and guitarist Alexandra Vilenius, with bassist Kaelyn Stevens joining in March 2022, lead guitarist Leo Quale in August 2022 and drummer Paulie Maturo in April 2025. The indie-grunge band has over 20,000 monthly listeners and over 1.1 million streams on Spotify, all before releasing a full-length album.

The band is inspired by the emo-revival bands known as American Football and Joyce Manor along with grunge and alternative bands like Veruca Salt and Blind Melon. Alex Vile captures the emotions of love, growing up and dealing with mental health issues in their songs.

Vilenius or Quale often write the riffs first before the band pulls it all together, according to Stevens.

“Most of what I write is on acoustic and then it builds from there or I’ll think of a lyric or a melody while I’m about my day,” Vilenius said. “Or I just record myself playing and I’ll rant until I think of something and watch it back.”

Over the last three years, the band’s sound evolved while they grow and mature together from their peppy 2022 debut single “Top Dog” to their most recent single, 2024’s “Lucky Number.” The band unanimously agrees that they have gotten heavier, grungier and more energetic.

Alex Vile performing at Slim’s Last Chance in April 2025. Courtesy of @jesse_beecher via Instagram.

A few months after the release of the electric single “Kobayashi,” the band went on tour for the first time in October 2023. This tour marked the first of many for Alex Vile, who have toured across the U.S. multiple times, often playing shows nearly every single day for weeks.

“I feel like I hadn’t truly lived until I’d been on the road, you really become like a family in that tour van,” Stevens said. Quale agreed and Stevens added, “It’s hard but beautiful, it’s the most rewarding and most fulfilling, there is not a feeling like getting to tour.”

Touring has been just one of many ways Alex Vile has grown their audience and reached new milestones. Their music has been played on multiple radio stations, with the band also winning 107.7 The End’s Locals Only Artist of the Month in February 2024. It was also featured on 99.9 KISW’s Loud and Local with the late great Kevin Diers in March 2023.

In November 2024, the band was featured on a live session on KEXP later released in January 2025, marking the latest accomplishment for Alex Vile.

While the band has played in front of large crowds at The Showbox, The Moore, The Neptune, Freakout Fest and the Bite of Seattle, house shows have remained their favorite and most memorable shows to play at.

Alex Vile performing at The Neptune in May 2024. Courtesy of @jesse_beecher via Instagram.

“The first show I ever booked at Cush Hill was for the Lahaina fires and was the first Alex Vile show here and we raised over $1000,” Stevens said.

Witnessing their fans come together to help strangers in Hawaii made Stevens feel hopeful and warm inside.

“It probably would have to be a house show for me like Cush Hill, it’s so comfy here, it’s a community. I also love Real Art Tacoma,” Quale said.

For Vilenius, her favorite was Cushfest, the name for the final Cush Hill show in early May. Cushfest was free and featured over a dozen local artists, an estate sale and a DJ. The show packed over 100 people into a house and made Vilenius want to cry out with happiness as the band said goodbye to their home base.

Despite the frequency of shows and touring, each member has found a list of local bands they enjoy playing with. Maturo listed off Black Ends, Swamp Wife, Stoneyard, Cocker Spaniel, Gnome Chomski and Blind Heresy. Quale listed Milk Krayt, Slideshow Vision and Zookraught as favorites. Stevens added Mr. Dinkles, Hewn and Circa 40 as local favorites.

While the band has already achieved regional goals such as playing at Freakout Fest in 2023 and 2024 and the Bite of Seattle in 2024, their foot is on the gas pedal. When asked about goals to achieve by the end of the year, each member gave different answers rapidly, displaying their eagerness to keep growing.

“I’d like to be working on LP 2,” Quale said. “I want something in Europe booked,” Vilenius said. Maturo agreed with her about touring Europe.

“I want a new era of Alex Vile,” Stevens said.

Despite playing numerous festivals, touring the country and amassing over one million Spotify streams, the band is yet to release their highly anticipated debut album. There is no rough estimate for a release date, as the band is currently waiting to receive the mastered version.

Vilenius revealed to The Ledger that the album’s title is “Fatal Light,” derived from the lyrics in their single “Feel Better Soon.”

The members are eager to release the new album and each have things they are excited for when it comes out.

Quale and Stevens are both looking forward for the physical vinyl to come out, which features the work of their close friend and photographer Jesse Beecher. Vilenius notes that the album represents a blip in time featuring tracks that they rarely play today combined with unreleased newer material.

The band wanted to thank their manager Don Robertson, booking agent Nina Swint, their friend and tour driver Dom Thomas, Cush Hill and the Council of Evil, before leaving parting words to the community.

“Keep pushing local music and DIY spaces because that’s the future of music and support your homies and support local music,” Quale said.

Despite the ups and downs of being musicians, the band implores others to follow their dreams and give back through art.

“If you want to do something in the arts, there’ll be tough times but if you have a passion for it you need to continue because the world needs more passion,” Vilenius said.

Alex Vile’s music is available on all streaming services.