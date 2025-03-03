Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2025 nominees

0 Views

Spanning multiple decades and subgenres, 14 artists look for a place in music history as they seek induction into the Hall of Fame.

By: Michael Doyle

On Feb. 12, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced 14 nominees for one of the music industry’s most prestigious accomplishments, their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, to be held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio in April.

There are eight new nominees among 14 total artists, including punk pioneer Billy Idol and hip-hop duo Outkast. All nominees have left a strong impact on the music world over the years.

The total list of nominees consists of Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, Oasis, Outkast, Phish, Soundgarden and The White Stripes. The artists represent many different genres and subgenres along with decades of music ranging from the 1960s to 2000s.

“These remarkable Nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude, impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever-evolving sounds and continued growth of rock & roll,” Chairman John Sykes of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a press release.

Since its formation in 1983, there have been nearly 400 performers inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominee ballots are sent to over 1,200 artists, historians and music industry professionals, who then vote for their favorites. To be eligible, an artist must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago. Inductees will be revealed in late April and entered into three categories, which include Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award.

Artists such as 1960s rock and roll star Chubby Checker, 1970s rock supergroup Bad Company and song stylist Joe Cocker are all first-time inductees. They were given the opportunity to be rewarded for their contributions and influence on music and American culture over 50 years ago.

International stars are also on the ballot, with multiple bands and artists from the United Kingdom and one of Mexico’s biggest stars nominated. Maná, a pop rock band formed in 1981 are one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time and have sold over 45 million records. They have also won multiple Grammys and Billboard awards, and despite singing only in Spanish, they have sold out stadiums around the world with their poetic and heartfelt music with electric performances.

The United Kingdom’s nominees include punk pioneer Billy Idol, post-punk and new wave band Joy Division/New Order, rock superstars Oasis and garage rock duo The White Stripes. Idol emerged from the 1970s London punk rock scene and saw success with hits such as “White Wedding” and “Dancing With Myself.” Joy Division were a pioneering band of the 1970s UK post-punk scene with their highly influential album “Unknown Pleasures.” After singer Ian Curtis’s suicide, the band reformed as New Order and found success in the new wave scene with the singles “Ceremony” and “Blue Monday.”

Following the 1990s grunge movement coming out of the U.S., Oasis put the UK back as one of the prime rock hotspots in the world. With classics such as “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” they became one of the most popular bands in the world, inspiring artists such as Arctic Monkeys and The Killers. The White Stripes popularized the dirty and powerful garage rock subgenre, with songs like “Seven Nation Army” and “Icky Thump” becoming stadium anthems around the world, including Washington State University’s football games.

Artists Cyndi Lauper and Soundgarden became hallmarks of MTV’s decades-long period of music television and are now eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Lauper’s debut album “She’s So Unusual” featured four consecutive Top Five U.S. singles including the electric “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” with the track winning the inaugural MTV Video Music Award for Best Female Video. Soundgarden gained worldwide fame out of the 1990s grunge scene, fronted by Seattle native Chris Cornell, with their biggest hit “Black Hole Sun” being awarded the Best Metal/Hard Rock Video at the MTV VMAs, beating out notable artists such as Aerosmith and Anthrax. Both Lauper and Soundgarden influenced new generations of musicians and their videos have been cemented forever in music history.

Phish and The Black Crowes both rose to fame with devoted fanbases through their live performances. Listeners of Phish concerts would witness improvisations and rhythmic grooves that ensure that no two concerts are the same, creating a cult following of “Phishheads” hungry to trade bootleg recordings, share setlists and discuss the band with others. The Black Crowes brought back the historical genre combination of southern rock and blues, making a free-spirited and feel-good style that gained approval from listeners and critics alike throughout the 1990s.

Neither Mariah Carey nor Outkast would be classified as rock, though they were nominated for their influential music and mainstream appeal, which have cemented their status as heavy contributors to the music industry. Carey has generated 19 Number One hits, second to The Beatles, won five Grammys and sold over 220 million records.

Out of Atlanta, Georgia, hip-hop duo Outkast paved their own journey during a time where California and New York were the dominant sources of hip-hop. With melodic hits like “Hey Ya!” and “Ms. Jackson,” Outkast won six Grammys including Album of the Year and have influenced artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator.

Although the class of 2025 will be announced in late April, each and every performer has a strong case for induction due to their influence and contributions to music through their bodies of work. Despite the large number of artists already in The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, any new performers inducted will further wedge their status in music history.