Tacoma scores a Fan Zone goal for the upcoming World Cup

Washington state has announced nine cities to become Fan Zones for the World Cup of North America. Tacoma is preparing to welcome the world in 2026.

By:Karla Pastrana

On Jan. 14 the Seattle FIFA World Cup 26TM Local Organizing Committee (SeattleFWC26) announced that Tacoma is one of the nine cities across Washington state selected to become a Fan Zone for the 2026 North American World Cup.

The SeattleFWC26 explained in a press release that they want the Fan Zones to be located out of King County, where the matches and main festivities will be held to create vibrant Fan Zones that highlight different regions of the state. This will allow all Washingtonians an opportunity to be a part of the historical event.

This World Cup is one for the books as it will be the first time three countries share the hosting. These are three countries that form a continent, hence making it a continentally shared World Cup.

The 2026 North American World Cup logo for Seattle, one of Washington’s host cities. Source: City of Tacoma Press Release

In past years, the World Cup was only hosted by one country. However, due to the U.S., Canada, and Mexico submitting a joint bid that they would share the host rights, the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) agreed. Making the 2026 World Cup the biggest ever since the 2002 cup that had Japan and South Korea sharing host rights. 2026’s game will set the stage for 2030’s World Cup that is projected to be held in three continents to celebrate 100 years of the competition.

As a major city in Pierce County, Tacoma was selected to represent the county and show the world the vibrancy Washington state has to offer.

“Welcoming the world to the South Sound is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase our dynamic region,” said Pierce County Executive Mello in a press release from the City of Tacoma. “Hosting a SeattleFWC26 Fan Zone offers Pierce County residents and visitors alike a great way to share in the excitement of Puget Sound hosting this international event.”

In the same press release, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards confirms that the Tacoma Fan Zone will hold the same elements as past Fan Zones held in other nations, which include local cuisine and markets.

It also features interactive soccer clinics that will provide opportunities for all attendees to participate, as well as workshops that will teach them how to promote the sport at a grassroots level. In addition, there will be cultural exhibitions that allow local artists and cultural groups to showcase their work.

“I look forward to showcasing our vibrant local community on the global stage, and celebrating soccer in a way only Tacoma and Pierce County can. We invite fans near and far to experience the dynamic energy, diversity and spirit that define Tacoma and Pierce County and are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for all who join us,” Mayor Woodards said.

The City of Tacoma also highlighted that the Fan Zone will include a jumbo screen for the live matches for all to watch. All Fan Zone cities are currently working closely with FOX 13 Seattle, who is a broadcast partner of FIFA World Cup 26 to support establishing fan zones across the state.

The Pierce County Council and the City of Tacoma have announced that they will be updating the community on more news about the Fan Zone as the World Cup gets closer, but that hasn’t stopped locals from celebrating and planning ahead for the major event. Tacoma’s local establishments like Doyle’s Public House (Doyle’s) and historic McMenamins’ Elk Temple Hotel (McMenamins) have already begun preparations for the event.

“I’m excited for the World Cup and what it entails for Tacoma in general for it to be coming here,” Doyle’s Owner Russ Heaton said.

Doyle’s main entrance on St. Helen Avenue with the flags of England, Scotland and Wales standing proudly in honor of the European Cup. Source: Doyle’s Public House Bar via website

Doyle’s was first opened in 2006 with the goal of serving Tacoma’s locals and streaming all live soccer league matches around the world. Doyle’s continues to provide Tacoma with a vibrant environment to meet with friends, eat and drink to watch soccer matches.

Doyle’s is now the home for Arsenal, Chealse and Liverpool fans, along with many leagues and club fans like the American Outlaws, who follow the National American soccer team and the FC Sounders fans.

Doyle’s isn’t a sports bar, but they do show other sports on television as well like American football, hockey, golf and others. In Heaton’s view, all are welcomed to his bar, even those who debate on whether el juego bonito (the beautiful sport) is called football or soccer.

Heaton is planning to make his own Fan Zone in his bar parking lot that will be open to all ages. It will include an 18-foot screen to stream the game, with food trucks on site that represent the two teams playing at the time, along with community organizations that are from the very cultures that make up the teams.

The goal is to have the Tacoma community come together to enjoy the game and learn more about our national and international neighbors and friends. Just like they will about Tacoma.

“The Fan Zone will be good exposure for Tacoma. It will show another area that isn’t Seattle. For the media always puts Tacoma in a bad light. When something bad happens in Pierce County they always say Tacoma vs in Seattle they say the district or neighborhood like Central District or Ballard but never use the city’s name. It will show how welcoming and diverse Tacoma is,” Heaton said.

To create a positive environment for the World Cup, Heaton and his team will be hosting FIFA Club World Cup watch parties starting on June 14 until June 26. These smaller events will be a test run for the World Cup Fan Zone in 2026.

In a similar manner, Tacoma’s icon McMenamins hotel is also thinking about how they can contribute to the celebration. In an email exchange with McMenamins, general manager Ian Slick told The Ledger that the hotel is in its planning phase for their World Cup events, as they haven’t finalized anything yet.

“We are certainly keeping an eye on it and will consider something closer to the event in 2026,” Slick wrote.

To learn more about other watch parties and events at Doyle’s, check out the On the Box tab on their official website. To find McMenamins’ events on their website, visit the To Do tab.