Washington’s push for financial and housing stability

As Washington celebrated National Unclaimed Property Day earlier this month, the state aimed to return billions in forgotten assets to residents.

By: Raghvi Baloni

Earlier this month, Washington State marked National Unclaimed Property (UCP) Day, with state officials encouraging residents to check if they have any unclaimed assets waiting to be retrieved.

Governor Bob Ferguson emphasized the importance of the initiative, saying “This is your money — we want to get it back into your pocket.”

The state’s Unclaimed Property Program, administered by the Washington State Department of Revenue, currently holds over $2.4 billion in uncashed checks, insurance proceeds and other forgotten property. In the fiscal year of 2024, the program returned a record breaking $154 million to residents. Meanwhile, Tacoma kicked off its transformative “Home in Tacoma” initiative, a major step toward affordable housing solutions.

Treasurer Carmen Pigler, also the President of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), highlighted that the odds of having unclaimed property are one in seven.

The initiative offered residents an opportunity to reconnect with assets they may not even realize they had. Washington’s UCP service is free and accessible through the state’s website. The state also introduced the Money Match Program, which automatically returns property to eligible residents. This program sent out $6 million in 2024.

In addition to this financial initiative, Tacoma took another step toward addressing housing affordability. On Feb. 1, 2025, the city launched its “Home in Tacoma” initiative, a zoning overhaul designed to boost diversity and affordability in housing. The new zoning package introduced three new Urban Residential (UR) zones.

After months of community input, this package allows for various housing types such as houseplexes, which are buildings with two to nine units. Additionally, the zoning includes backyard cottages and rowhouses.

Tacoma’s initiative also revised minimum parking requirements and focused on environmental goals, including tree preservation and planting efforts.

This marked a pivotal moment for the city as it seeks to accommodate a growing population and maintain its commitment to environmental sustainability. Tacoma officials have provided resources, including an interactive zoning map, to assist residents in understanding the changes. More information can be found on the city’s website.

Washington’s UCP initiative and Tacoma’s housing reform efforts both represent significant steps toward addressing the state’s affordability challenges, specifically from finances to housing. With ongoing efforts to simplify access to unclaimed property and create more diverse housing, Washingtonians are being offered new avenues for financial and residential stability.