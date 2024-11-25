Three incredible and historic attractions to visit in Rome

189 Views

Vatican City, The Pantheon and Vatican Museums: 3 of the most interesting places to visit while staying in Rome.

Rome is still considered the capital of the world by many. The high-rise columns, innovative curved arches and amphitheater designs make up the notable Roman architecture people know today. Rome’s state-of-the-art engineering left behind a lifetime of historical statues and buildings people enjoy and continue to study.

Buildings like the Pantheon were created using a mixture of volcanic ash, lime and aggregate that were mixed to build most of the structures. Brick was also used during the construction of ancient Rome. This innovative technique and engineering design has revolutionized the way architects build industrial cities and structures around the world.

Today if you were to travel to the ancient city, here are some of the most mesmerizing places that you need to visit:

Museo Vatican (The Vatican Museums):

The museums undoubtedly come at number one on my list of best places to visit. In a city where everything you pass by is art, it seems redundant to have museums. But each carries a culturally rich and significant part of Roman history that tells a story of the ancients.

The Vatican Museums is one of the most sought-after museum experiences in the world. People travel from all over the globe to see the incredible statues and famous Sistine Chapel.

When you first arrive, you will be greeted by an abundance of tourists. Every day it will be packed with people trying to view the statues and historic paintings, so the best time to go is between April to October at nighttime when crowds are smaller. Once you enter the exhibit, you will walk into an outside area where you can stroll and read information on some of the sites you visit.

2025 is the famous Jubilee year, as every fifty years they celebrate a religious congregation where the Pope attends. The Vatican Museums were founded in the sixteenth century by Pope Julius the second. They were intended to enhance and promote the key Roman and Greek works of art from the Vatican in one place.

There are over 70,000 works of art with around 20,000 on display for the public. Unfortunately, when I was there, much of the artwork and structures were under construction so only parts of it were visible to the public.

Everything you see in the exhibit is intended to create a deeper connection to Catholicism and the Greek gods.

The “Round Hall” contains roughly 20 statues and sculptures that depict several Greek gods and emperors. Its round room is extraordinarily impressive and has a floor made up of mosaic pieces dating back to the third century A.D. The statues reach 13 feet high and are in near perfect condition.

The sphere-shaped room is meant to highlight the enormous pieces and bring your attention to the center where a large marble shaped bowl called “Nero’s Bath” sits. Reaching 43 feet in circumference, the statue was taken from the “Golden Palace” also known as “Domus Arius” which emperor Nero had constructed back in 64 A.D., made from a precious stone called Red Porphyry.

Another room you enter is called “Gallery of Maps” where more than forty frescos detailing the Italian regions and papal properties decorate the walls.

It’s an incredible sight to see, a highlight of the museum that’s illuminated by a ceiling covered in different paintings of Chistian saints, apostles and martyrs. There are lights underneath each painting that help brighten the pictures. Your eyes are immediately drawn to the golden frames containing each fresco.

Towards the end of the museum, you will also pass by the four Raphael Rooms in the Apostolic Palace done by Renaissance painter Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino (Raphael). The rooms which depict four biblical scenes were commissioned by Pope Julius II in 1508.

The rooms measure approximately 9 by 6 meters and feature high renaissance style artwork. They are so massive that you must stand back to see the picture in its entirety. It contains the famous “School of Athens” image that has been replicated in millions of artworks since its creation.

The final piece of the museum is the world-renowned “Sistine Chapel” by Italian painter Michelangelo. The artwork lives up to its hype and contains the most spectacular images that the famous artist gave four years of his life to create.

The sixty-eight-foot-high ceiling details carefully crafted scenes in Christianity that were meant to inspire and impress people towards the Catholic Church. Despite not being allowed to take photos as only the Catholic church can take royalties, the magnitude of detailed frescos covering almost every wall is a sight to see.

The long waiting lines are worth it.

Nighttime view of the 2000-year-old Pantheon Temple in Rome. Photo by Rachel Meatte.

The Pantheon:

The Pantheon was built sometime between 25-27 B.C. It is one of the best-preserved monuments of ancient Rome and remains the largest unsupported dome in the world. In ancient Rome, it was one of the first temples ever created for the common people to come and worship.

The 178-foot structure is unparallel to anything else in the world and still baffles historians about its creation. Immediately upon entering, you are drawn to the massive dome above you. Its perfect proportions and incredible craftsmanship make you feel like you are viewing the dome when it was first created 2000 years ago.

The ambience of the structure brings you back into ancient Rome where Romans would come to pray, being one of the best places to visit and most impressive temples in Italy.

The lines can be long but are typically no longer than 30 minutes to an hour. The tickets can be purchased in person for 5 euro for adults, 3 for young people between 18 and 25, and children under 18 are free.

The best times to visit are Spring to Autumn, sometime in the early morning or right before closing. Nearly everyone who visits Italy comes to see the historic temple. It will be packed most of the time, however the experience is well worth the wait.

View of the St. Basilica Church and its 284 columns at Vatican City during the day. Photo by Rachel Meatte.

Vatican City (St. Peter’s Basilica):

One of the most famous places to visit aside from the Colosseum is undoubtedly Vatican City. The religious site is the smallest country in the world with a population of just 764 residents. Pope Francis, the 266 Pope, is a big part of what draws in millions of tourists yearly.

The walk to Vatican City isn’t far from the Pantheon, Colosseum and Trevi Fountain. Depending on which you’re coming from, you can expect a 30 to 60-minute walk from each. Before you enter St. Peter’s square, you are greeted by an enormous, long line of restaurants and tourists’ shops. It’s not recommended that you go to them as many are tourist traps with overpriced, low-quality food.

Once you reach St. Peter’s square, you are surrounded by a circular row of 66-foot tall doric marble columns with unique saints and martyrs sitting on top. Just like this structure, all other structures and religious buildings you see in Rome are meant to create awe and impressiveness so that people will feel closer to God.

The visual effect of the 284 columns pushes your attention to the front of the square at St. Peter’s Basilica church. When you enter the church, you will be impressed by the amount of detail and dramatic illustrations covering every inch of the walls.

The bright golden arches are so intact it would make you think that it was painted yesterday. For people who have the time and energy, you can also climb your way up to the top of the dome, which is 177 meters tall, if you purchase a second ticket. The climb is long but it is worth it once you reach the top of the church.

The Vatican museums are also within Vatican City, so you have access to an abundance of historical artwork. The Catholic church wanted to preserve a close relationship between their God and the public.

Depending on the length of your stay, visiting one or all three of these places is a must-see for new visitors. No matter where you choose to go, you will not be disappointed. The Italians’ incredible efforts in constructing the capitol of the world remains just as important today as it did at the time of its creation.