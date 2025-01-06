Rome in Residence Reflection: An immersive experience you won’t forget.

56 Views

My reflection on the “Rome in Residence” study aboard program and how it has shaped my global connections and navigating daily struggles as a student of UW Tacoma.

For students interested in studying abroad, the idea of going to live in a foreign country for a quarter can seem like an exciting, life-altering experience. Not only are you immersing yourself in a new setting and international culture, but you are also discovering what kind of person you become under these new circumstances.

Studying abroad can help you grow as a person and expand your knowledge of the world around you. Amongst these amazing insights, you are also challenged to adapt to new social norms and navigate unfamiliar circumstances.

Imagine hopping off a 15-hour flight to the vibrant and exotic city of Rome. You will see Italian people everywhere, moving on with their vibrant and energetic culture. The airport is a bustling chaotic place where you are first introduced to the historic city, featuring streets with culturally significant cafes.

Navigating to your apartment and the school would be your first challenge. If you’re like me, as I don’t speak Italian and have never traveled internationally, the first day is going to be an exciting but terrifying experience. Luckily, plenty of Italians in Rome speak English so you shouldn’t have trouble getting around.

As many people say, including warnings from the university and Italian residents, Rome is notorious for pickpockets so hold your belongings close to you.

During the program, I didn’t experience much theft, except what I think was on my first day, when I couldn’t find some skincare that I set down. Other than that, I think it’s a bit exaggerated how often it occurs but of course be aware of the possibility.

The program will begin the following day after you move into your apartment. Once you settle in and sleep off the jet lag, you will have an opportunity to meet your classmates and mingle with one another. As someone who is older than most students, I felt isolated and a bit embarrassed by my age gap. However, most students are nice and won’t care how old you are.

After all, everyone is alone halfway across the world from their family, so people are desperate to make friends. Making friends and finding where you fit in is the most difficult part of this program. You will meet all kinds of people, some nice, some not. But your job is not to fit in anywhere.

Your job as a student is to make the most of this experience and enjoy the time you have with whoever you meet there, whether it’s one person or 15. People have a tendency to form groups and stay within these circles, which can be extremely difficult if you don’t have friends or make them right away.

I highly recommend reaching out to people you meet on the first day of the program and solidifying a relationship with them. This will help you during class and on the weekends if you want to travel to other nearby countries which are close by.

The program offers 5 different courses which are food culture, architecture, travel writing, Archaeology and Italian 101. Whatever your major, these classes will be a fun and immersive experience for you.

My Archaeology class encompassed walking to different historic monuments around Rome like the Vatican Museums and St. Peters Basilica and underground churches.

Inside the 500-year-old church; St. Peter’s Basilica, a burial site that is commemorated for the first Saint of Rome “Saint Peter,” one of Jesus’s apostles. Photo by: Rachel Meatte

The professor would give us an in-depth lecture about the history and how each place was built. If you’re a history buff like me, you’ll be asking a bunch of questions and reveling in how you get to stare at 2000-year-old columns in peak condition. The classes were unique and gave deeper insight into Italian culture and Roman history.

While learning Italian was difficult, I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and fully immerse myself in Italian culture. Walking around Campo de Fiori, the University location and asking for a cappuccino or panini will feel much more exciting when you can ask for it in their native language.

You will struggle learning the language but will feel more absorbed in their way of life.

Each student lives in different locations across Rome with roommates, so you’ll need to familiarize yourself with the local area. After the first month or so, you will feel more comfortable walking around the streets and you’ll start feeling like a local native, as you find the confidence to explore the local scene like the culinary arts.

Rome is a busy metropolitan area with lots of restaurants and cafes around. I highly recommend walking around to areas outside of your apartment and not going to the same eating spot every day. Even in the three months you’ll be there, you won’t be able to cover all of the city. Branch out and try a new spot every few days, as you’ll always be surprised at what you find around each corner.

Morning shot of the breathtaking Trevi Fountain built in 1732. Photo by: Rachel Meatte

My favorite part of Rome was getting to walk around the city and discover something new. Rome is so beautiful, old and well-kept that each street is a walking piece of artwork. Something historical and fascinating occurred right beneath your feet 1000 years ago. History is oozing from every crack in the old Roman roads.

If you’re tired of walking, you can try the Lime bikes and scooters they have at every corner, which are the same ones you find in the U.S. If you’re ever late to class, these can come in handy, however be aware of the insane drivers that flood the streets daily. It’s a big drawback of living in such a beautiful area, they will yell at you and nearly run over your leg if you’re not looking.

Once you get into the rhythm of things, you will inevitably get homesick and miss your family and homelife. I missed my dogs and family terribly and would have to distract myself by walking around the city or eating at a restaurant.

It’s important to remember that you’re only staying temporarily in a foreign country and you’ll be back before you know it. The friends you make during the trip will help you overcome your loneliness and longing, if you spend time with them and make new memories in their company.

The U.S. is faster paced in work productivity and the efficiency of things. There’s a strong focus on things working when you need them to. Italy is more relaxed but with a kick. It’s not busy in the same way as America. It often feels like a busy, mid-century town that does everything the old way.

People walk to the bakery from their home to get their bread or sit down at a café to chat with a friend while drinking their cappuccino for two hours. Everything feels slower and has a heavy emphasis on living life in the moment. Work must meet the leisure of enjoying life’s pleasures for Italians.

Not to mention some of the men out there are radical with their focal attention to attractive women. Even the cops will stare down a beautiful woman and ask her out on a date while on the job. Italians are much more socially available than Americans and will go out of their way to always enjoy pleasant social interactions.

Getting used to the cultural difference between America and Rome can be both a plus and a con depending on how you view the learning process. If you’re looking to expand your knowledge of other cultures and push yourself outside of your limits, I’d say this program might be for you. Though it was difficult, I found that my roommates and friends made the adventure more rewarding.

Rome in Residence was a fulfilling, enlightening experience that shaped how I viewed my life and career path. It made me think beyond the scope of my own life and consider how other people from different countries live life every day. Learning how to live on your own can be the most enriching experience you have. This program is an amazing way to test your resilience and build self-confidence while also discovering more about the world around you.

Picture of Rachel M. posing inside the Colosseum in the morning during a guided tour of the monument. Photo by: Rachel Meatte

Rome is thousands of years old and carries century old stories which you’re reminded of every time you leave your apartment. Ancient ruins, baroque churches and Roman cathedrals are just a taste of what you’ll experience if you decide to come here.