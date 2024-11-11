Metro Coffee celebrates 20 years on UWT campus

141 Views

Metro Coffee celebrated its 20-year anniversary of establishment and service for coffee lovers on the UW Tacoma campus.

By Michaela Ely

This fall, Metro Coffee celebrates 20 years of serving the UWT community. It was originally opened in September of 2004 by Gwen Lewis and Charlie Kempe in its location in the Tioga Library Building with Stefani McCullough taking ownership in 2009.

At the time, the only other coffee shop on or near campus was Starbucks, but since then the coffee scene has expanded to include Campfire Coffee, Anthem Coffee and Tea, as well as Fusion Donut Cafe and Lounge and many more. As a local coffee shop, Metro takes pride in sourcing their products from local businesses.?

“We source our coffee from Lighthouse Roasters, one of the originators of specialty coffee roasting. They have been roasting daily on a vintage cast-iron roaster since 1993. Our pastries come from Marsee Bakery out of Kent. I think they provide a good product at a good price for students. Our sandwiches come from Memoranda Kitchen which has its own ties to UWT, with its owners being a current staff member and a former student. We also enjoy and serve Mad Hat Tea carrying over 25 teas from their fine selection,” owner and barista McCullough said.?

Lighthouse Roasters is a Seattle based roastery that specializes in small batch, specialty coffees. Metro has sourced their coffee beans from Lighthouse since they opened with McCullough describing their flavor as complex and full bodied.?

“Coffee is subjective, everyone likes something different. Some prefer fruity notes while others lean towards a fermented flavor. We love Lighthouse’s espresso blend for both drip and espresso. It is a blend of carefully selected beans from Africa, Latin American and Indonesia,” McCullough said.?

An article by The Ledger released in 2004 provides insight into the history of Metro Coffee. When it opened, a 16 oz latte was only $2.50 and an Americano was $1.25 regardless of size. The hours were also far different from what they are now with Metro being open until 7 p.m. on weekdays and being open on the weekends. Prices have gone up since then, but time has also offered coffee lovers more options in terms of flavor and the type of drinks.?

“My daily drink is a double short americano black. Americanos are nice because they are no fuss and there is nothing to hide behind. They are a great way to showcase the flavor of the bean. If I want something a bit fancier, I go for a vanilla latte. My favorite iced drink is a white chocolate mocha with a dash of coconut syrup and a caramel drizzle,” McCullough said.

With Metro being in the middle of campus, it brings a lot of student traffic that may be looking for a place to study, a bite to eat or just to enjoy a coffee or tea. Students and non-students alike can expect to be welcomed by the cozy atmosphere of Metro Coffee.

“I’ve been friends with the owner, Stefani, for years and she has created a special place on campus that feels welcoming, cozy, friendly and genuine. The coffee has great flavor, the music is eclectic, and the furniture is almost too comfortable that you don’t want to leave,” UWT alumni of 2015 Zach Curtis told The Ledger. “Metro offers something that I don’t think any other shop does and that’s a genuine space. It’s owned and run by a great person that’s lived in Tacoma forever and has been a staple in the campus community forever. It’s the only shop that seems to invite you in and wants you to stay and talk to others. Their coffee and food are also better in my opinion.”

Metro Coffee experienced financial struggles during November of last year, but like other local businesses, the Tacoma community was able to come together and keep it from closing. Both UWT organizations and Tacoma community members contributed to the GoFundMe that kept it open.

“Every day when I turn on the open sign it is an invitation for you to come into my home. I hope you enjoy your visit and leave with a great coffee and a smile,” McCullough said.

Metro Coffee is currently open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for its customers.