Important UWT Resources for New Students

The UW Tacoma campus has many helpful resources for new and continuing students such as Academic Advising, DRS, PAWS, Student Advocacy and CEI.

As a new quarter swiftly approaches, you may have questions about how to find resources on our campus. Whether you’re a new or returning student, these resources can help you successfully complete your studies at UWT.

The University Academic Advising office offers a service that – while not mandatory – is extremely helpful. Regardless of whether you’ve decided on a major or minor, you can schedule an appointment with an academic advisor. They can either offer tips on what major/minor might best suit you, discuss what classes are required to graduate, and audit your degree to plan out your classes in advance.

The Disability Resource for Students office focuses on ensuring access and inclusion for students with disabilities. They provide services for both physical and mental disabilities. As needed, you can apply for in-class or testing-specific accommodations or discuss any hurdles that you may need to overcome as a student.

This resource also goes hand in hand with Psychological & Wellness Services (PAWs). PAWs offers mental health counseling to students at no extra cost, whether it is for drop-in appointments or yearlong services.

The Office of Student Advocacy helps students locate on and off-campus resources for anything they might need. Their goal is to help students by referring resources and addressing specific barriers they are facing, which may prevent them from achieving their educational goals.

Finally, the Center for Equity & Inclusion (CEI) focuses on building a more equitable campus and supporting the success of historically marginalized groups. During your time as a student, if you need support regarding equitable treatment on campus, or if you want to meet people who will empower your voice, the CEI can help.

The offices and centers can be contacted online or by phone through UWT’s website, by clicking the “Students” drop-down menu and selecting either “HuskiesCare” or “Student Resources.”

Link to HuskiesCare: https://uwtacoma.concerncenter.com/

Link to Student Resources: https://www.tacoma.uw.edu/home/student-resources