UWT COVID-19 guidelines for 2024 

UW’s COVID-19 and health guidelines as of Summer 2024.

With a new school year starting soon, new viruses on the rage, Covid still lingering, and flu season making its annual comeback the University of Washington prepares to counter these obstacles. As of June 12, the University of Washington has updated their COVID-19 policies to help the community stay healthy and safe. UW has stated that the administration will continue to evaluate the health situation and continue to update the regulations as needed.

Face coverings.

The UW has stated that currently face coverings are optional unless you’re in one of the UW’s Health Care locations. They ask that you please wear a mask when you’re in a Heath Care location to avoid spreading any sickness to your peers and community. They also highly encourage anyone recovering from COVID-19 to wear a mask for 5 days to ensure that the virus has been eliminated from their immune system.

Additionally, the UW encourages students to wear masks whenever possible to avoid getting sick. This is one of the best ways to stay safe and stop the spread of potential pathogens like COVID-19.

Wash your hands correctly and regularly. Washing your hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap can also help slow the spread of germs. Hand sanitizer is also another great way to keep your hands clean and germ-free if there is no sink nearby. Throughout campus you’ll be able find many hand sanitizer dispensers.

Stay home if you are sick or test positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 and other sicknesses are a normal part of life. That also means there are several resources around COVID-19 and general health that are available. UW Tacoma has many services to help students like the 24/7 virtual healthcare service known as TimelyCare. TimelyCare is available to treat you for several ailments, similar to urgent care.

UWT asks students and staff to stay at home when they are or feeling sick. However, if you are on campus and start feeling sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, UWT has masks and take-home COVID-19 tests available for students. You find masks free of charge at the University YMCA Student Center, the Library Help Desk in Snoqualmie, and West Coast Grocery Convenience Store. Tests can be found at the Student Pantry in William Philip Hall (WPH) room 010 located on the ground floor and in West Coast Grocery Convenience Store. Once you have your mask and test, the University kindly asks you to excuse yourself from campus to take care of yourself.

If you test positive for COVID-19, please follow COVID-19 guidelines and quarantine suggestions. The CDC recommends quarantining for at least 5 days and a negative test before returning to normal activities. Also, notify your peers and professors if you interacted with them before you tested positive to help them stay safe and protect those around them.

Students can still go to VMFH Franciscan Prompt Care for services, however UWT is no longer collaborating with Franciscan care. Students will not have access to student benefits like they did years prior to UWT switching to TimelyCare.

Though we often feel like there is never enough time to take care of ourselves, it’s important to make time for our health. COVID-19 and other illnesses can be life-threatening to some, so please do your part to keep yourself and your fellow huskies safe and healthy this autumn quarter.