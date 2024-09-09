Find your Passion and People in a UWT Student Club 

100 Views

Tacoma Smash Bros club, Femmes of STEM, UWT Music Club and more! Find your passion in a UWT club.

Come be part of an amazing group of UWT students who share your same interests and goals this school year! UWT has more than 50 clubs created and led by students known as Registered Student Organizations (RSO).??

RSOs cover a broad range of academic subjects, cultural, hobbies and interests. Here is a sample: Pre-Law Society, Psychology Club, Criminal Justice League, Mathematics Club; Pacifica Islander Club, Huskykai Japanese Student Association, UWT Film Club, UWT Music club, Student Theatre Acting Guild, Tacoma Smash Bros and Echo Dance Club.

But there are also clubs that wish to provide a safe space and community for students to share their thoughts, feelings, and experiences like Pride Pack and UWT Monarchs. For instance, the UWT Monarchs United is dedicated to creating a safe space for UWT students who are undocumented immigrants and their student rights. They also work to connect these students with each other and offer academic opportunities such as internships.

“Our club is a place for immigrants to feel safe and heard,” said Perla, an officer of the organization and class graduate of 2024. “We want them to feel like they can come to a place where no one is questioning the validity of their status as a student or person. That they have a voice in school, and they are always welcome to express any concerns or opinions that they have.”

UWT supports the RSOs with guidance and funding. At the beginning of every school year, the Student Involvement Center holds a Club Camp to teach club organizers how to attract more members and other basic information to operate their clubs successfully. They also learn how to operate on student club funding and attract more students to their clubs.

Have we piqued your interest in checking out which club is for you? For more information, visit the Student Involvement Center webpage or attend the Student Involvement fair September 30 and 31 from 11 am to 1:30 pm on the Prairie Line Trail.