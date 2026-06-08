TV for your summer watchlist and some to skip

Promotional material for Widow’s Bay. Apple TV Press, 2026.

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From haunted islands to Love Island, there is a show for everyone this summer.

By Ella Walken

The spring into summer television season never fails to bring about television worthy of discussion. From prestige dramas to messy reality shows, there is a new story to get lost in almost every night of the week. 2026 has been no exception with familiar favorites like “Survivor” and brand-new stories such as “Widow’s Bay.” There is something for everyone on TV right now.

“Euphoria” in its early stages was a story about addiction, grief and coming of age that took the concerns of young people seriously in a way Gen Z had yet to experience in mainstream media. The story was far from perfect and often pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable to portray but always seemed to come from a place of care and a desire to humanize addicts.

During the lengthy break between seasons 2 and 3 of “Euphoria,” several of its most influential collaborators either jumped ship or were fired from the project. This left Sam Levinson in a place of seemingly complete creative control.

A “Euphoria” that centers on the artistic vision of Sam Levinson is one that is overwhelmingly cynical. Levinson repeatedly relies on shock value, particularly moments of intense disgust involving bodily fluids, to capture the attention of the audience rather than moments of intense emotional clarity.

There is nothing inherently wrong with an artist changing their artistic ambitions, but Levinson’s shift from edgy coming of age story to a cartel crime drama with no true focus produced a disappointing send off. The much-discussed ending of “Euphoria” felt both predictable and nonsensical. A show which had once captivated the minds and attention of young people ended with a pathetic whimper.

The 50th season of CBS’s “Survivor” finished airing in May, marking the end of the “In the Hands of The Fans” themed season. The post-lockdown seasons of “Survivor” seasons 41-49, also known as the “new era,” were often criticized by fans heavily for being overproduced, twist-heavy and repetitive. The first all-returnee season since 40,Winners at War, promised fans an unprecedented influence on the events of the game.

The season itself, while a stronger product than many of its fellow new era seasons, fell into many of the same trappings fans hoped the premise would prevent. The producers relied heavily on twists this season, including twists apparently introduced by celebrity fans of “Survivor,” such as Billie Eilish and Jimmy Fallon.

One of the lowest moments of the season transpired when the episode shifted its focus from the players to country musician Zac Brown. Several lengthy scenes showcasing Brown spear fishing and performing new music were given priority over establishing a strong narrative for the iconic player who would eventually go home at the end of the episode.

This was a genuine embarrassment to watch and quite indicative of the interests of “Survivor” producers who prioritize cheap shock and awe over a game that showcases narratives of the very players who helped make the show the success it is.

“Survivor 50” may have fallen into some of the same traps as its fellow new era seasons, but in the end told a compelling and inspiring story about perseverance and evolution.

In contrast to Survivor 50, Apple TV’s “Widow’s Bay” is a fresh take on trodden territory. Matthew Rhys stars as Tom Loftis, a mayor of the small and poor New England island of Widow’s Bay. Loftis, surrounded by a cast of colorful characters, played brilliantly by the likes of Kate O’Flynn, Jeff Hiller and Stephen Root, must simultaneously manage the newfound tourism on his island along with the rising in the strange, haunted happenings of the island.

Kate Dippold’s first foray into show running is reminiscent of her work in writing for “Parks and Recreation” in all the best ways. The comedic aspects of “Widow’s Bay” play on old tropes while bringing a deeply human and hysterical spin to moments of genuine terror.

Rhys is as brilliant as ever in “Widow’s Bay.” He is both a grounded vessel for the audience as well as brilliantly funny and expressive. Some of the greatest moments of any television show this year are just shots of Rhys’s face as he is presented with either the foolish behaviors of his colleagues or centuries old monsters chasing him down.

New England is having a big moment in mainstream television with not only “Widows Bay” but also the already beloved “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” also airing its inaugural season at the moment. The show, which follows the lives and relationships of wealthy women in Rhode Island, is quite possibly the best season of any “Real Housewives” franchise in years.

Bravo struck gold with this group of women. The group runs the gambit of kind, delightful airhead Alicia to cutting and genuinely terrifying businesswoman Liz. In between these two personalities lie the likes of Rosie, an ex-newscaster who calls her co-star a “slam pig” during an argument and the permanently tearful Ashley.

Almost every Bravo show will have experienced highs and lows by its end, but at the present moment, “Rhode Island” is incredibly promising with its capturing of a hyper-specific culture, a cast of charming nutjobs, and a possible DEA investigation unfolding.

As stated by host and “Vanderpump Rules” alum Ariana Madix in the season 8 premiere, Love Island USA marks the shift from spring to summer, at least in the pop culture zeitgeist. The wildly popular reality show features young singles on the search for love (or, in the wake of the unprecedented success of season 6, perhaps more often fame).

Airing from early June to mid-July, one episode drops every day of the week except Wednesday. As this article is being written, the season has been airing for less than a week and already appears to be a promising cast. At the moment, there is an immaculate balance of already high stakes of drama and genuine silliness.

This season already feels more promising than its predecessor, the underwhelming and toxic season 7. That being said, “Love Island” should be viewed in a similar fashion to baseball. Just like America’s pastime, the “Love Island” season is long and the energy can change completely on a dime. As any Mariners fan would tell you, just because the team has a winning record one week in certainly does not mean the team is going to the playoffs.

That being said, this “Love Island” cast has a man named Sincere who has already had his sincerity questioned, a woman who excused doing a sex act in front of her mother because it was daylight savings, and multiple people already possessive of their “partner” after 48 hours. We might just have a winning season again.

Even when shows like “Euphoria” let us down, it is always moving to witness the cultural conversation around any TV show that inspires debate. In a period where the concept of actual water cooler TV is a thing of the past, the joy and enthusiasm around “Widow’s Bay” and “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” is a refreshing change to a TV watching culture that has become anti-social. As the summer marches on, we are sure to experience new adventures and worlds to get lost in via the silver screen.