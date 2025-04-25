Hilltop’s history comes alive with new art project commemorating the community  

12 Views

Hilltops’ long and lustrous history is being highlighted once again through meaningful artwork dedicated to certain members and businesses of the community.

By Rachel Meatte

Hilltop’s community is bringing attention to its unique and historically rich neighborhood through a new art project that the public can view on its streets. Honoring the backbones of the community who helped shape the neighborhood’s present appearance.

Started in 2016, the project titled “Links to Opportunity” gives recognition to upstanding members of the community who’ve made significant contributions to Hilltop. “Links to Opportunity” began to involve more community members into streetscape planning and design while also expanding employment opportunities for them.

Council member Jamika Scott who represents District three has been instrumental in numerous Tacoma based efforts that benefit the greater community. Scott gave t The Ledger a few words regarding the significance of the project that helps solidify Hilltops bustling creative history.



Community members posing in front of paver being installed. Courtesy of City of Tacoma. Source: City of Tacoma Facebook

“A lot of our neighborhoods whether it’s the Hilltop, the Lincoln district, McKinley, East Side, Proctor, feel like micro-communities within the larger community,” said Scott. “Having those separate identities and allowing people to find the town that fits them and makes them feel like they belong helps build vibrant communities.”

The project includes 20 bronze plaques and 18 granite pavers of names and historical places that reflect the community’s significance that will be located in Hilltop along Martin Luther King Jr. Way between 6th Avenue and South 19th when completed.

Some of the honorees include, Rev. Earnest Stonewall Brazill, a prominent faith leader and civil rights activist; Alberta Julie Canada, an unwavering advocate for affordable housing; Ray Gibson, a celebrated athlete and community leader and Helen Stafford, a tireless advocate for education and youth development.

“Tacoma has a very long history of being a creative city,” said Scott. “We have a city full of makers and creatives that have contributed to the beauty, culture and economic development of carrying on stories.”

Local artist, historian, and Hilltop resident, Whitney Brady was a leading voice in the development of this project and helped create these plaques and pavers for the city. Brady spoke on how the project came to fruition and was ultimately crafted by the community who spoke up during city community meetings around 2017 and 2018 about the underdevelopment of Hilltop

“The big buildings that they’ve got now, have been in development for 10, 15, 20 years,” said Brady. “When the city has plans for these developments, they have to talk to some community members to check the box on a list and say that they did. “The city basically asked the community what they wanted to see during these renovations in the area and how they wanted Hilltop to be represented. It had a lot to do with the streetscape and how the sidewalks are going to look and what type of artwork is going to be around.”

The Port of Tacoma and the entire Puget Sound have been investing heavily in infrastructure and building reconstruction to stay competitive while maintaining sturdy economic growth. Efforts to diversify and provide diverse housing options have been in the works for several years to decades including projects like “Links to opportunities.” However, some areas like Hilltop remain less developed and still carry stigmas dating back to the 90’s when crime rate was soaring in this area.

“People with origins in Hilltop have a certain pride,” said Brady. “There was a certain time in the 90s where people looked at you in a negative fashion. You were a criminal, gang member, drug dealer or whatever negative thought they had in their head because that’s where you lived. We put up with people having certain opinions of them but we’re prideful of where we’re from. We want to see the community looking good and we’re proud to be from Hilltop. I don’t think anyone from Hilltop would tell you something different.”

Photo of community member posing in front of paver of Ray Gibson. Courtesy of City of Tacoma. Source: City of Tacoma Facebook

Hilltop’s history has always been diverse and culturally rich despite its negative reputation in some circles. Places like Ezell’s famous chicken or Pho king for more than 15 years and still garner a steady and large loyal following. The Fish House Café which has a long-standing reputation with Washingtonians will be featured on one of the pavers created by Brady. The restaurant which serves classic fish ‘n’ chips and other comfort food items can only be described as a greasy goodness including some of the best fried fish and chicken in Tacoma.

“If you have not ate there, you have too,” said Brady. “It should be on a top 5 list of Tacoma restaurant food spots” says Whitney. “It’s one of the secret things of Hilltop because it’s always been there. If you work at the hospital or anywhere near that area, you’re getting it on lunch of after work. I get a fish fillet when I go there. It’s almost like a thanksgiving in summertime, if I eat that I’m going to get real tired and probably take a nap.”

In addition to The Fish House Café, Ray Gibson of “Ray Gibson’s Caballeros club” is another community leader and original member of the club who made significant impacts on the black community and Hilltop as a whole. Originally titled “Cabalero’s club,” the name was changed to include Gibsons name shortly after his death. It remains one of Hilltops most historical venues catering to the black community and greater community as a whole.

“It’s not restricted to black people but is primarily a black social club,” says Brady. “You don’t have to be black to join but most of their members are black. Gibson’s contributions to get that club started and maintained over the years were sufficient enough to have his name included in the title.”



Photo of paver of community member Frank H. Russell. Courtesy of City of Tacoma. Source: City of Tacoma Facebook.

Created in 1957, the club serves as a venue for several special events, charitable projects and outreach programs for the greater Hilltop community. Originally stemming from a necessity to give African Americans a place to congregate. Tacoma was still a segregated area during this time and impacted how businesses were run. Still, the club has managed to stay afloat despite all the developmental changes in Hilltop and continues to serve the Hilltop community including dance competitions and karaoke.

Brady has seen several changes and sides of the Hilltop. He ran for city council member back in 2015 with a platform to include police accountability. In 2022 he hosted a presentation at the Tacoma Historical Society titled “Historian Voices – Intro to Business.” An event which weaved together important voices of the Hilltop area who become historians themselves by sharing their memories and experiences of the community. Through his work he’s been able to help uplift the Hilltop community and educate the public about its significance and cultural understanding.

In addition to his artwork and historical knowledge, he also runs a weekly podcast between himself and other local rappers titled “WHIKID” on YouTube. The rappers include Awall aka2piece, Mae Dali, Eee tree and Josh Rizeberg who is a prominent poet of Tacoma.

Brady also has advice for any aspiring artists who dream of making an impact on their community like him through their artwork.

“Invest in yourself whatever your medium is, save up your money, do extra little side gigs to put to your supplies,” said Brady.

“Make sure you are dedicating a certain amount of time per week to your artwork. Sometimes if you let it sit on the backburner, it’s hard to come back to. So, keep it part of your regular life and routine and seek out other artists. They might not have to be interested in the same field, but artists appreciate other artists and will give you love and support and help connect you with people in the vicinity you are looking in.”

For more info about “Links to opportunities,” you can contact the city of Tacoma’s media and communications office.