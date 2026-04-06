UWT students share impacts of the war in Iran 

Portrait photograph of Shayla Pitre, a student at UW Tacoma, standing in front of a brick wall.

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UW Tacoma students share how the war in Iran has affected them.

By Kai Lee

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran. While the intent for the war is unclear, as President Trump’s messaging has been inconsistent, the impact it has had on communities in the region and around the globe has been significant. Students at UW Tacoma have reported how they have been impacted by the war in Iran.

According to a University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll, about 21% of American respondents support the attack on Iran, 49% oppose it and 30% are unsure. Some students on UW Tacoma’s campus have told The Ledger how they have been affected, both directly and indirectly, by the war, as well as general concerns they have about it.

Shayle Pitre, a junior majoring in Arts, Media & Culture at UW Tacoma, said that gas prices have really impacted her. Prices for gas have increased by 38%, or about $1, since the start of the war.

“I’m planning on studying abroad this summer, but I’m just waiting to see if that’s going to be able to happen, because the war is going on,” Pitre said.

She also explained that this worry is largely due to the price of plane tickets.

“With the war, it is messing up stock prices and everything, and that’s going to mess up my 401K,” Pitre said.

Kendall Troxell, a junior majoring in Writing Studies at UW Tacoma, however, mentioned that she had not seen much of a direct impact other than gas prices. However, Troxell noted her main concern.

“My concern is causing more instability for the region and civilians dying and their quality of life deteriorating,” Troxell said. “I’m also concerned that it’ll impact the global economy.”

This war has also affected communities in Iran and other countries in the region. Dr. Etga Ugur, a UW Tacoma professor teaching political science focusing on the Middle East explained that communities in Iran are divided regarding the war.

“Some push for the old leader, while others don’t want the return of the old Iranian regime,” he said.

Dr. Ugur noted that no other countries in the region, other than Israel, wanted the war. In fact, many are trying to mediate, including Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. These surrounding countries have also been impacted in many ways. Nearby countries, such as Palestine, Israel, Lebanon and Iraq have been impacted by military action from strikes and ground troops, with many people losing their loves or being displaced. Many airports have also been affected, with some airspaces closing.

Economies are facing effects, and strikes to infrastructure and buildings have caused damage.

Casualties and displacement of civilians have also been a large concern. In the first three weeks of March, 2,500 Iranians have traveled to Pakistan. From the beginning of the war to March 12, between 600,000 and one million Iranian households were displaced within Iran. Iran has not accepted humanitarian assistance from international agencies and has relied on itself. This has made it difficult for Iran to give assistance to those in its country.

The U.S.-Israel war on Iran has become a concern for many, including Pitre and Troxell. A major worry has been gas prices. The war has also caused many countries in the region to experience economic and humanitarian challenges.

“Even if war ends today, it’ll have long-term implications,” Dr. Ugur said.