UW Tacoma students observe Ramadan with campus Iftar as Washington formally recognizes Eid 

38 Views

Ramadan is a month of fasting and reflection for Muslims, marked by suhoor before dawn and iftar after sunset. Washington recognized Eid holidays in 2025 , and UW Tacoma’s MSA Iftar Night brought students together.

By Syed Huzaifa Bin Afzal

Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting and reflection, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a time of increased worship, religious reflection and charity, according to an Associated Press explainer on the month’s practices.

During Ramadan, fasting is observed daily from dawn to sunset, and many Muslims structure the day around suhoor, a pre-dawn meal and iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast after sunset, according to the Associated Press.

In the U.S., Ramadan in 2026 began on Feb. 18 and is expected to conclude March 19, followed by Eid al-Fitr on March 20, according to MuslimPro’s U.S. calendar estimates, which note dates can vary based on moon sighting.

Ramadan’s end is marked by Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam’s two major holidays, according to the Associated Press.

In Washington, Eid has gained additional official visibility: in April 2025, Gov. Bob Ferguson signed Senate Bill 5106, formally recognizing Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as state-recognized holidays.

The Washington State Legislature’s bill summary lists SB 5106 as “Celebrating Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha,” according to the Legislature’s website.

OPB reported Ferguson signed the bill at the Islamic Center of Tacoma, where community members gathered for the ceremony.

OPB also reported that the move is a recognition measure, not the creation of new paid state holidays, adding the two Eid observances to Washington’s list of recognized days.

On campus, UW Tacoma’s Muslim Student Association (MSA UW Tacoma) held its annual Iftar Night, bringing students together for an evening meal during Ramadan, on Feb. 23 at 4:45 p.m. in UWY 303 & 304.

The gathering reflects what the Associated Press describes as a common social rhythm during Ramadan: families and friends gathering around meals to break the fast. MSA’s event promotion emphasized that the event was open to students regardless of faith or whether they were fasting.

Adil Nadeem, a graduate student in Computer Science and Systems at UW Tacoma, said he is observing Ramadan this year and described the month as a period of personal discipline and reflection.

“For me, Ramadan is a reset month,” Nadeem said. “It’s about discipline, patience, gratitude, and spiritual growth. It’s more than just fasting; it’s about improving yourself and building empathy for others.”

Nadeem said Ramadan reshapes his daily routine during the quarter as he adjusts mealtimes and energy levels.

“My whole routine changes. I sleep late and usually try to do most of my work at night.” Nadeem said.

He added that his sleep schedule, study schedule and exercise routine shift during Ramadan, and “managing energy becomes really important during the day.”

At the UW Tacoma Iftar Night, Nadeem noted the turnout and mix of attendees, including students from other campuses. “What stood out was the number of students who attended, even some from other campuses,” he added. He also pointed to the presence of non-Muslim students at the tables. “It felt like one big family, regardless of religion,” Nadeem said.

Nadeem described Washington’s recognition of Eid holidays as meaningful for Muslim students sense of inclusion. “It’s a big deal,” he said. “The U.S. is not a Muslim-majority country, so having Eid officially recognized in Washington shows respect and inclusion. It definitely increases awareness and makes Muslim students feel seen.”

For students observing Ramadan, academic schedules can require added planning, especially when fasting hours and nighttime prayers affect sleep and study time, according to the Associated Press.

Nadeem noted that support from instructors and access to prayer spaces make a practical difference during the month. “Understanding from professors and access to prayer spaces helps the most,” he said. He added that professors have been flexible with prayer timings and allow students “to step out and pray when needed,” which he called “really” meaningful. He also pointed to campus programming like the iftar as support that makes Ramadan easier to balance as a student.

As Ramadan continues into March, campus events such as UW Tacoma’s Iftar Night provide a space for community, while Washington’s Eid recognition adds an additional public marker on the state calendar for dates many Muslim students already plan around, according to OPB’s reporting and the state’s bill summary.