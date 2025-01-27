ALBUM REVIEW: Mac Miller’s “Balloonerism” 

315 Views

Recorded over 10 years ago, hip-hop artist Mac Miller’s second posthumous album is a beautifully tragic fusion of his most contemporary work.

By: Michael Doyle

Mac Miller was a once-in-a-lifetime artist who showcased his artistic maturity over his 11-year period. Miller was the epitome of a workhorse with the amount of music he recorded by his death at the age of 26, with seven studio albums, two EPs, two live albums and 13 mixtapes.

He has also recorded 46 singles and 63 music videos over his 11-year career, with much of his work seen as influential and ahead of its time by his contemporaries.

Miller started with his debut album “Blue Slide Park” in 2011 and immediately rose to stardom, topping the Billboard 200. As time went on, his work moved from his frat-rap beginnings during his “K.I.D.S.” days to a more artistic and personal direction. This resulted in him receiving Grammy nominations and three albums with Platinum RIAA certifications, with another going double Platinum.

“Watching Movies with the Sound Off” and “GO:OD AM,” released in 2013 and 2015 respectively, captured Miller’s contemporary narration of his life. “The Divine Feminine,” released in 2016, highlighted his spiritual side and his romantic outlook toward life. His final albums, “Swimming” and “Circles,” released in 2018 and 2020, display his acknowledgment of his struggles and weaknesses, with the posthumous “Circles” signaling his acceptance of who was.

In addition to his maturation over time, Miller explored different genres over his career. His 2012 self-released EP “You,” credited to his pen name Larry Lovestein was a fusion of jazz and R&B. These elements also appeared on “Watching Movies with the Sound Off” and “The Divine Feminine.”

Following a teaser at fellow rapper Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival, Miller’s estate announced on Nov. 21 that “Balloonerism” would be released in early 2025. Additionally, the estate released a statement that the album held great importance to Miller, who had commissioned artwork and discussed its release prior to his death.

Doors inside “Balloonerism” watch party describing the film. Source: R/MacMiller member Junior

“Balloonerism” was recorded between 2013 and 2014 and had previously been bootlegged since 2020, although many songs were altered on the official release on Jan. 17. Ten cities across the world promoted the album’s release, including Miller’s hometown of Pittsburgh, hosting ticketed watch parties for a film based on the album titled “Balloonerism,” which is now released on Amazon Prime Video.

The album opens up with “Tambourine Dream,” a 30-second instrumental intro. The first full song is “DJ’s Chord Organ,” which includes a feature from Grammy Award-winning R&B artist SZA and Grammy Award-winning musician Thundercat. Miller worked with both artists during his lifetime, with Thundercat appearing on Miller’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Hearing Miller’s voice in the outro was daunting, much like the harmonies between all three artists. All three singers fit the song well, contrasting with the assertive walking bass progression and organ sampling.

Balloonerism vinyl cover. Source: R/MacMiller member

The next track, “Do You Have a Destination?” appropriately sounds like a fusion of the rapping of “GO:OD AM” with the choruses of “The Divine Feminine.” Miller details the issues of his fame not easing the miserable state of his life and his struggles of using drugs to cope. Miller states he’s already killed himself, the first of many solemn reminders to his fanbase that he is no longer with us.

The first single of the album “5 Dollar Pony Rides” sounds very similar to Miller’s romantic jazz work as Larry Lovestein, featuring the signature grooves of Thundercat’s bass. Miller’s lyricism circles around his desire to help a romantic partner, almost pleading with her to let him in. His view of seeing her problems as his own highlights his caring demeanor, which is ultimately unhealthy for someone who has his own issues.

“Friendly Hallucinations” is yet another attempt to help a romantic partner. Miller, who struggled with substance abuse, pushes his partner to also use drugs. Using hallucinations as a metaphor for both the effects of drugs and the thought of pure love, Miller finds comfort in these hallucinations that creates a beautiful but tragic song.

“Mrs. Deborah Downer” is one of the album’s saddest songs in retrospect and mirrors his work on “Watching Movies.” With lyrics such as “I understand why he always got the chills when he saw a room full of rolled up hundred dollar bills,” the song contains the most tragic reminder of Miller’s death, where a rolled-up $20 bill was found in his pocket following his fatal overdose. The narration of his addiction reveals that the people he cares about leave him. It pulls at your heartstrings as his vulnerability bleeds through the song.

Led by a romantic guitar akin to “The Divine Feminine,” Miller’s “Stoned” details when he and his partner found a heavenly home in their drug use. Shutting the world out, Miller’s romantic outlook on his life shows the struggles of addiction and enabling. The song sounds like a love song, as he excelled at the ability to turn his issues into beautiful music.

Sign promoting “Balloonerism” film in New York City. Source: R/MacMiller member Junior

“Shangri-La” contains the spirituality of his later work with the introspection of his earlier work. Once again accepting death, Miller sings “If I die young, promise to smile at my funeral” and “The weather’s nice today, what a perfect day to die.” What comes across as suicidal ideation is an unfortunate reality many people face, and Miller’s vulnerability to these feelings is what created such a devoted fanbase, one that has sustained his legacy since his death.

The second single, “Funny Papers” has quickly become a fan favorite. Perhaps the most mature track on the album, Miller’s outlook on life and death highlights that everything is temporary yet so complex. Another dire coincidence, Miller sings “Didn’t think anybody died on a Friday,” but passed away on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. These almost prophetic connections make so many of the songs feel like they were recorded today, only for the listener to remember he is no longer alive.

“Excelsior” is a track which serves as a reminder of how quickly Miller grew up, as he signed a record deal at 18 years old. As he reminisces on the innocence of being a kid and not having to worry about the harsher realities of growing up, the song strikes a chord with many people who feel nostalgia towards a simpler time.

“Transformations” is a more light-hearted track on the album, featuring plenty of witty bars and lacking in deeper topics. In relation, it sounds a bit out of place and fits more with his “Watching Movies” work than the rest of “Balloonerism,” but highlights the comedic character friends and family described him as.

Miller returns to his introspectiveness on “Manakins,” where he discusses his feelings that he is dying, though he’s unable to know exactly when he will. He feels more like himself at his lower points, as if it’s his destiny to remain in pain. This reads like someone who is heavily depressed, where the stable feeling is far closer to sadness than it is happiness, a feeling that many people can unfortunately relate to.

Spirituality is the main focus of the next track, “Rick’s Piano.” The song details how producer Rick Rubin helped Miller during his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, directing him toward meditation. The track ponders death from a spiritual standpoint rather than a depressive one, a very mature outlook coming from someone as young as Miller.

The album’s “Tomorrow Will Never Know” is perhaps the best song of the project. At nearly 12 minutes in length, Miller covers the daily struggle of his mental health. He feels that he was dealt a bad hand and pleads for a break from the inescapable conundrum of his problems. The song features an instrumental ending in a ringing phone line that is never picked up.

In an age where the estates of many late artists have released anything and everything, Miller’s family addressed these concerns and emphasized his love for the album and the near-completed state he left it in. Following the posthumous release of “Circles,” I would confidently claim Miller’s estate has handled his work with the utmost respect.

“Balloonerism” was years ahead of its time and features the best elements of Miller as an artist. With stories revolving around substance abuse, growing up and the struggles of depression, the album is an inside look at an unfortunately tortured artist that the world lost too soon.

My favorite tracks are “Mrs. Deborah Downer,” “Funny Papers,” “Excelsior” and “Tomorrow Will Never Know” due to their vulnerability in plenty of topics I find myself struggling with. The album is strong from top to bottom, a feat difficult for a project containing 14 songs.

This album nearly brought me to tears as it’s heartbreaking to know that he was struggling as much as he was at such a young age when he wrote it. His vulnerability shows his audience of younger and older generations that they are not alone in many of the issues they live with.

Official lyric video for “5 Dollar Pony Rides.” Produced by: PencilTV

“Balloonerism” by Mac Miller is out now on all streaming platforms.