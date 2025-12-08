Winter break games that won’t break the bank

13 Views

Whether you want calming gameplay or high-stakes drama, these games deliver great experiences at low prices.

By M.J. Cameron

Autumn quarter is almost done, and that means more free time for students as winter break approaches. While games are becoming more expensive, there are still good options that tend to go on sale during the holidays or have a low base price. This list highlights games across several popular genres to help students find something new to play during the break.

Cozy

One of the best cozy games to unwind with this holiday season is Spiritfarer. The game follows Stella, a young woman tasked with ferrying spirits to the afterlife. Players build and manage a boat, explore the world and care for spirits by cooking, completing tasks and strengthening bonds before helping them move on. Spiritfarer blends gentle gameplay with emotional storytelling, offering moments of comfort, reflection and meaningful goodbyes. It’s available on Steam, Xbox One, the Xbox Essential Game Pass, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch for $29.99.

A scene of Stella overlooking the sea with the spirits. Courtesy of Thunder Lotus Games.

Choice Based Storytelling

Players looking for something more intense this holiday season, Detroit: Become Human offers a choice-driven, cinematic experience set in 2038 Detroit. The interactive drama follows three androids: Kara, Markus and Connor, whose stories unfold as they break from their programming. Kara goes on the run to protect a young girl, Markus emerges as a revolutionary leader for android liberation and Connor investigates deviant androids. Every decision shapes the plot, leading to multiple outcomes that can dramatically alter each character’s fate and the future of Detroit. The game is available on Steam for $39.99, on sale for $9.99 during PlayStation’s End of Year sale and is included in PlayStation Plus Extra.

A cutscene from Detroit Become Human featuring Kara. Courtesy of Quantic Dreams.

Japanese Roleplay

My favorite in Japanese roleplay is Kingdom Hearts. The series blends Disney worlds with original characters created by Square Enix, following the journey of Sora, a teenager chosen to wield the Keyblade. Joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, Sora travels across worlds to stop the spread of darkness and search for his friends. The series is known for its emotional storytelling, memorable soundtracks and action-based combat that appeals to both new and longtime players.

The Kingdom Hearts collections, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue bundles six playable games, making them an accessible way to start the series. Along with the playable games, Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days, Re:Coded and X Back Cover have their scenes adapted into a film for ReMIX.

They usually go on sale during the holiday season and are available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Cloud and Steam. It’s recommended to start Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, which is $49.99 on Steam and PlayStation, on sale for $19.99 on Xbox One and $39.99 for Nintendo’s cloud version.

Opening scene of Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep. Courtesy of Square Enix.

Horror

Fans of horror might see Until Dawn as a strong pick for winter break. Originally released in 2015 and remade in 2024, the game follows eight friends trapped on a remote mountain where every decision can mean life or death. Players switch between characters, make timed decisions and uncover clues as they try to keep the group alive until sunrise. With its cinematic presentation, branching narrative and multiple endings, Until Dawn is ideal for players who enjoy suspense and psychological scares. Both games are available on PlayStation for $19.99 and $59.99. Those with a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription can enjoy both the original and the remake in the game catalog.

No matter what genre you gravitate toward, winter break is the perfect time to try something new. Whether you prefer a peaceful experience, a branching narrative full of tough decisions or a horror game that keeps you guessing until the end, each of these titles offers an approachable and affordable way to unwind.

With holiday sales just around the corner, students can explore new worlds and make the most of their time off without overspending. Steam’s Winter Sale begins Dec. 18 and runs through Jan. 5, 2026. PlayStation’s End of Year sale is live until Dec. 22. Nintendo and Xbox have not yet announced their post–Black Friday holiday sales.