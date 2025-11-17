Divided we fall, united we feast in Tacoma

27 Views

With SNAP benefits lapsing, small local businesses rise to the call to help feed their communities and successfully deliver meals to those in need.

By Karla Pastrana

Ever since the announcement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding being in limbo, local businesses announced food alternatives for SNAP recipients to rely on once SNAP became unavailable on Nov. 1 while also asking the community to donate items to help their cause.

Many local businesses have found themselves surprised and amazed by the massive turnout of fellow community members helping them obtain the supplies they need to help support SNAP recipients.

On October 27, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on their official website that on November 1 the food stamp program known as SNAP will not have recipients’ cards refilled with money to buy food due to the program running out of money. The nations was shocked that the oldest anti-hunger program in the U.S. that began its mission to feed low-income American families in the Great Depression was failing its mission for the first time.

Although states like Washington announced food bank funding alternatives and USDA announced on Nov. 3 that 65% of programs benefits would return after two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration needs to continue funding for the program on Oct. 31; the nearly 42 million people nationwide who rely on the program still felt anxious about where they will obtain their next meal.

Seeing the high tension the nation was feeling, local businesses ranging from retail to food service throughout the nation announced food drives and free meal services for SNAP recipients and federal employees impacted by the shutdown on social media.

At the same time, local businesses asked the community to not only share their pantry and free meals information but also asked the community to donate to their businesses to help them provide those in need with the items they need to survive. Many local businesses within Tacoma and Seattle immediately saw the community pitch in their support.

One small business that experienced a large community response days after announcing their community pantry was Black Bird Apothecary founded and run by UWT Alumni of class 2024, Katie Scott.

On Oct. 29 Scott announced on Black Bird Apothecary’s Instagram that the Community Book Swap shelf would now become the Free Community Food Spot. A spot where the community could donate nonperishable food or for those in need of a meal could come and grab food for themselves and families for free- no questions, requiring qualifications or documents need to be shown. What started as a pantry that was filled with food items Scott had brought from the store to start the project that filled the entire revolving shelf, soon became a pantry that filled half of the shop’s front window.

“There was a need. It was something I could do, so I did it,” Scott tells The Ledger on why she created the pantry. “I have experience when I was a homeless single mother who used SNAP because I was reliant on the money in my pocket.”

It was due to the announcement about SNAP, and its current state that left Scott scared because she knew the struggle SNAP recipients face. But she turned the horror she felt at that moment into an opportunity to help her fellow neighbors who needed it the most.

The very same day she announced the pantry at her shop on an Instagram Reel and went to the grocery store and brought food for people to take from the pantry. That same day two other community members arrived to donate food.

“People have been coming with bags of food to donate. Some have even brought gift cards to grocery stores. Even bring reusable bags for people to carry their food!” Scott said.

Scott has also seen a large amount of people entering the pantry as volunteers. From people who gather and deliver the pantry’s food to families in need to people who have asked Scott if they could help her organize the pantry or set up a system to help run it.

Scott’s pantry has been successful, that now she is working with Tacoma’s Edna Travis Elementary School to help feed their student body because a large majority face homelessness and food insecurity.

Black Bird’s Apothecary’s pantry located in the front window by the shop’s entrance. Source: Katie Scott

Even after the federal judges rule over SNAP and the administration promising to follow, Scott hasn’t seen the donations slow down or end in her shop’s pantry.

“I’m so honored and humbled,” said Scott. “People could donate to other places, but they chose my store. That is community. But I’m not shocked by it because that’s Tacoma. Tacoma’s community is ride or die for each other.”

Tacoma’s tight knit community isn’t only seen in Scott’s shop and other retail stores, but also in food service businesses within Tacoma like Side Piece Kitchen. On Oct. 30 Side Piece Kitchen (SPK) announced that they would be providing SNAP recipients and federal workers impacted by the shutdown with the complete trimmings for their Thanksgiving meal.

Since the announcement, the restaurant has seen a large amount of community donations to support them on their mission of providing a free holiday meal. It’s an overwhelming amount of support, and SPK has announced in recent days that they are seeking the help of local businesses to contain the extra cold and dry products they have obtained for their free Thanksgiving meals.

“I’m so grateful for you all and how much our community cares,” wrote owner Hailey Hernandez on SPK’s Instagram on Nov. 5 after announcing that the restaurant had gained about 425+ request for their Thanksgiving meals along about 43-45 hundreds dollars donated that will help feed potentially 50 families. Helping the restaurant surpass the original number of families they were going to originally serve, which would’ve been between ten to 20 families.

In the same post, a few followers asked if they were able to volunteer their service to help SPK complete their free meals mission successfully.

As SNAP’s state continues to change, many more Tacoma businesses continue to start and administer food services for SNAP beneficiaries.

If you wish to help, Black Bird Apothecary is still accepting donations but asks people to donate quick and easy meals that require little to no preparation like microwave meals and kids snacks while also encouraging people to check Tacoma’s School District page to see what school pantries are looking for donations and supporting other local businesses free meals and pantries like Howdy Bagel, Real Art Tacoma, and Radnor’s. Side Piece Kitchen continues to accept monetary donations.