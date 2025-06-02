Top summer albums worth listening to this summer

17 Views

Whether you’re road tripping or having a picnic, check out this list of albums that capture the bright and warm tones of summer.

By Michael Doyle

As we approach the time when smiles are shared under the sunny skies of summer, many people look to music to unite and define themselves. Between funk to punk albums, look no further for music to jam to in the coming months.

Funk inspired albums

In March 2021, the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, known together as Silk Sonic, released their debut single “Leave the Door Open.” Seven months later, their album “An Evening with Silk Sonic” was released, full of 70s-inspired R&B, soul, funk and hip-hop that is as relaxing as the sunlight on your skin. With narration from famous bassist Bootsy Collins, the full-length album implores listeners to come together as they listen to groovy hooks complimented by Mars and Paak’s warm voices.

The album was critically acclaimed, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 while “Leave the Door Open” and “Smokin Out the Window” were commercially successful hits throughout the summer. “An Evening with Silk Sonic” would go on to win four Grammy Awards in 2022 and its timeless charm and warm melodies make it a staple for the upcoming summer.

Another funk-inspired album that captures the atmosphere of the warmer months is Frank Ocean’s 2012 Grammy Award winning album “Channel Orange.” The album contrasts Silk Sonic’s positive lyricism with songs about unrequited love, decadence and Ocean’s upbringing. The combination of rich keyboards and Ocean’s soothing voice feels like a sunset in your ears.

The tracks “Sweet Life” and “Bad Religion” build up into beautiful choruses while “Super Rich Kids” and “Lost” contain little variety in instrumentation, making the album perfect for both big days and chill days. With features ranging from André 3000 to John Mayer, “Channel Orange” has something for everybody to enjoy.

Hard rock

Emerging from the deserts of California, Queens of the Stone Age’s 2003 album “Songs for the Deaf” takes the listener on a drive through the desert from Los Angeles to Joshua Tree, California. The album features radio-style interludes in between crushing stoner-rock tracks like “Go with the Flow” and “No One Knows.”

Official music video for “No One Knows” by Queens of the Stone Age.

Their combination of grunge, blues, psychedelia and metal earned the band Grammy nominations in 2002 and 2003. “Songs for the Deaf” became the quintessential stoner rock album, perfect for a long drive on a scorching day.

Much like “Songs for the Deaf,” FIDLAR’s self-titled debut album is full of energy, loud guitars and pounding vocals. Originating from Los Angeles, FIDLAR’s skate-punk sound on tracks like “Cheap Beer” and “Cocaine” is perfect for a younger demographic who sees the summer as freedom from their usual obligations.

If you didn’t guess from the aforementioned track names, the album is primarily about partying, drugs and skateboarding, reminiscent of earlier punk bands like Circle Jerks and the Ramones. With 14 songs packed into 38 minutes, “FIDLAR” captures the short timespan you have to cross out your summer adventure bucketlist.

In addition to FIDLAR, the San Diego based band Wavves made their name in the 2010s with their blend of surf-rock and punk. The best example of their work is their 2010 album “King of the Beach,” which unsurprisingly takes the listener on a sunny and sandy trip.

The album’s title track and the single “Post Acid” are the strongest highlights of the album with more chill tracks like “Green Eyes” providing a calmer and emotional contrast for the album that still maintains the surf-rock vibe.

Indie rock

Despite the complexities of human relationships being a central theme, Joyce Manor’s self-titled album maintains an upbeat and bright sound. The ten track 18-minute album is full of energy much like FIDLAR’s short album, capturing similar punk inspiration but in a more vulnerable and emotional package.

The track “Beach Community” brings the listener to the band’s home in Torrance, California, just miles from the ocean. “Ashtray Petting Zoo” has a catchy guitar riff and solo that fits perfectly with a walk in the sun. Despite the contemporary and emotional lyrics, “Joyce Manor” certainly fits the criteria of a summer album with its energy and instrumental vibrance.

Concluding the list is Arcade Fire’s 2010 album “The Suburbs.” Frontman Win Butler described the intentions of combining Depeche Mode with Neil Young. The result was a capture of the sights, sounds and experiences of growing up in the suburbs in an artful twist. The record won Album of the Year at the 53rd Grammy Awards in 2011.

The title track and “Wasted Hours” are prime examples of a calm nostalgic sound that reminds you of summers as a kid with their dreamy build ups. While it is difficult to make an album that is over an hour long fit the sound of summer, “The Suburbs” accomplishes this and more.

As summer approaches perhaps one of these albums will serve as a soundtrack for a time of your life different from the summers before and summers after. Whether it’s the funky grooves of Silk Sonic and Frank Ocean or the punchy punk energy of FIDLAR and Joyce Manor, hopefully one of these albums captures the vibe you’re looking for.