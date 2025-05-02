UW Tacoma dances the night away at prom

5 Views

The Black Student Union hosted an unforgettable night allowing students to mingle, connect and take the edge off from life.

By Rachel Meatte

UW Tacoma’s annual prom night came back for another year to deliver a fun, entertaining, and relaxing escape from school and work life. The event, titled “Enchanted Forest” was led by the Black Student Union (BSU) which has always been responsible for hosting prom. While last year’s event was held in Winter Quarter, this year it was held in April.

During the Covid pandemic, the event was postponed and held the following year for students who were not able to attend previously. The event was free to attend for all UW students and $25 for non-UW students.

Students from all schools and UW campuses were in attendance, creating a fun event everyone would remember. To boost awareness, members of the BSU traveled to the UW Seattle and Bothell campuses, in addition to the University of Puget Sound and Tacoma Community College to advertise the event.

BSU President Mathew Hankerson, one of the event planners, said collaborating with other campuses helped the prom night gain its attraction.

“A flyer can only do so much, it’s really your voice that brings people in. Half of those people didn’t come for a flyer; they came from us going to Seattle and different schools telling them to go to our prom,” Hankerson said.

A group of students merging together while dancing to Cupid’s “The Shuffle.” Photo by Rachel Meatte.

Hankerson became president after several club members graduated, leaving empty spots for new members to fill in. Originally starting as the social media coordinator, Hankerson quickly rose up in ranks and was voted in as the President. He follows the footsteps of his family who have been the presidents or vice presidents of their school’s BSU programs.

His mission as president is to express the BSU culture to people in a positive way that may not be projected in the media. The mission embraces its community but also sets a foundation to help others in a time of need worldwide.

Hankerson clarified that anyone is allowed to join, not just Black students. Currently, BSU meets every Wednesday in room BB 107 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and the average attendance is about 16 to 20 people.

Other Registered Student Organizations in attendance were the Tabletop Club, who gave an extra helping hand to BSU during their preparation for the event. Their current newly elected President, Theo and junior officer Acee explained why this event was important for the community, more specifically for the Tacoma campus.

“Going to these events and clubs is important for student life because it helps you grow your skill sets, community and network,” Theo said. “It also helps relieve stress and ground you into the now by going to a club or event you enjoy and can relax at. It can help to take the edge off that comes with college and life.”

A caterer serving Olive Garden food to students. Photo by Rachel Meatte.

The club has a large range of board games, card games and roleplay games like Dungeons and Dragons. The club has seen three of nine events this quarter, including games like chess tournaments or diplomacy games in which everyone is welcome to participate.

The event featured hot Italian food from Olive Garden which UW students from different majors and campuses enjoyed. Attendees were served savory fettuccini pasta with the classic buttered bread rolls. While the room was packed with students, the Tacoma campus has had a difficult time recruiting attendees to its events.

“I feel like they’re not advertised as much as they should be,” said UWT IT major freshmen Anai who was attending her first prom night. “These events are important because they bring people together. Even though there’s clubs, only people in that club know about it. The flyers don’t really help because you just walk past them. Instagram posts are better because when people are scrolling past, they think, oh I could go to that.”

Attendee Elyse Mejia dressed up with a fancy mushroom hat. Photo by Rachel Meatte.

The night was still a huge success with students gathering in small groups at tables to chat with one another and feast on some nice Italian American food.

Students had a chance to participate in a raffle and dance along to classic bangers like “Ain’t it fun” by Paramore and Jay Sean’s “Down” which set the crowd off. The night felt closer to a high school prom without surveilling chaperones watching you. At one point a crowd formed and everyone began dancing to Cupid’s “Cupid shuffle.”

The night was a lighthearted time for everyone looking for a nice Saturday night with good music and people to dance with.