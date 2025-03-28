Nikko Cat & Dog Cafe brings activities with rescue dogs and cats on campus

59 Views

Students are now able to take a break from class or work and stop by the new Nikko Cat & Dog Café on campus. The small cafe and cottage sits next to the BHS building and houses more than 20 cats and 30 dogs of whom are all vaccinated and ready to give you some love.

Started by the UW Music Club, the Nikko cat & dog café offers students a chance to sit down in a small room and order their favorite beverage with a rescued cat/dog of their choice, while listening to dog and cat-friendly tunes.

Cats like Mr. Fluffypants and Mrs. Perrywinkle are one of eleven different cat breeds in the café houses. Thier dogs such as Louie Tomlinson are one of their many rescues trying to find a forever home. Between the hours of 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, the café welcomes students and employees to visit the animal paradise where they can book up to an hour with one dog or cat at a time to relieve stress.

A note from the café owner, Roger Finneman reads, “I am so happy to announce with great pleasure that our newest cat and dog café is officially open. It welcomes students and employees of all backgrounds to stop by and take a load off your day with a lovely dog or cat to spend time with. Feel free to bring your homework or group of friends who love to spend time with animals in a stress-free environment.”

During the peak of the Covid pandemic, Mr. Finneman originally opened the cat and dog café on a different part of campus but with a different name, The Catatonic Cat & Dog Café. However, it was shut down due to ongoing fights between the dogs and cats including one incident where a dog ran a cat out of the café and into a lecture hall of over one hundred students. The entire room was in shambles with everyone trying to catch the dog and save the cat.

One Student, Sean Kravitz who was there that day recalls, “it was so crazy, we were all just sitting there learning about computer engineering and then all of a sudden, a large one hundred pound black and white Alaskan Malamute took the stage and tried to eat this orange striped tabby cat. I genuinely thought he was going to kill him had we all not stepped in to hold him down. He was so heavy and strong, we all felt like it was a scene out of Tom and Jerry.”

Demon, the large Alaskan Malamute had a history of chasing after cats that Mr. Finneman claims he didn’t know about. Since then, the café was shut down and moved to a different location on campus under a new name that hopes to welcome a new crowd of people.

Mr. Finneman still denies this incident occurred stating, “me and my staff look out furosiously for the safety and well-being of our animals and community. While I’m hurt that people would create such a rumor, I think our customers should know that we take extra precautions to prevent something like this from happening and will do everything in our power to create a safe, warm environment between rescue dogs and cats.”

The café has over 15 different dog breeds ranging from pit bull mixes, Golden retrievers to Corgi’s and teacup poodles. In addition, there is a hypoallergenic room with dog and cat breeds that don’t shed dandruff. One student at the previous café accidentally sat on the teacup poodle, mistaking it for a student’s keychain. The poodle was okay but must now sit in a small box in people’s lap, if they wish to spend time with it.

In addition to hanging out with dogs and cats for an hour, guests can also fingerpaint on a canvas with a dog of their choosing in a workshop titled “Masterpaws.”

Mr. Finneman says, “Nikko’s Café offers guests a chance to create their own masterpiece with a furry friend of their choosing using mixed acrylic paint on a blank canvas. This workshop only applies to dogs for precautionary measures. For $29.95 you can paint a picture of whatever you like using your friend’s paws as a paintbrush. Carefully press their paws into some ink and go crazy. You can show your friends what an awesome day you had at school.”

Mr. Finneman mentioned that he would love to add more workshops as the café progresses but is waiting to see how smoothly this café runs. If you would like to visit the Nikki cat & dog café, you can visit the main webpage for more information: www.tacoma.uw.edu/april-fools