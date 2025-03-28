Aging metalheads upset that “Rage Against the Machine” went political 

68 Views

“Rage Against the Machine” emerged out of Los Angeles in the early 1990s, combining rap and metal in a violent, loud and unapologetic manner.

Their first stint spanning from 1992 to 2000 came during a time of notoriety and controversy as the Los Angeles riots, President Clinton’s impeachment and the cursed trend of frosted tips and rollerblades all occurred.

Guitarist Tom Morello has been the most vocal political activist since the band’s initial breakup and can be found posting his beliefs on his social media pages. In recent years, the band has been a public supporter of the COVID-19 vaccine and the ceasefire in the ongoing Israeli Palestinian conflict, much to the discontent of aging metalheads who don’t care for politics.

“For being an anti-government band, they really sold out pushing the jab and maintaining their core values,” 49-year-old Bruce Everman told The Ledger. They went from raging against the machine to raging for the machine and I will be discussing this at every family gathering after a few drinks.”

To the surprise of many, Rage Against the Machine have been political since their origins. The band has used pictures of Vietnamese monk Thich Quang Duc’s political suicide and a graffiti outline of a man raising his fist as album covers and released dozens of songs critiquing the U.S. government.

“I don’t understand why musicians have to be so anti-American these days, they should be thankful they live in a country as stable and supportive as America” Everman said. “I miss pro-American songs like “Fortunate Son” (by Creedance Clearwater Revival) and “Born in the USA” by (Bruce) Springsteen.”

Brown and many other aging metalheads have since taken to Facebook to discuss their feelings of betrayal, with many comparing it to finding out Santa was not real. On the other hand, Rage is unbothered and have carried on.

Facebook groups such as “Second Amendment Metalheads” have begun to place Rage Against the Machine with other “woke” alternative bands like System of a Down, Green Day and Dead Kennedys, alleging that they all have sold out and turned their back on their initial values.

The idea of a notable figure such as a musician using their platform to spread a message of any kind is blasphemous to many, making the bands’ actions truly crazy.

“I liked their music as a kid, but they’ve gotten too political” said Jason Graham-Wilson, one of “Second Amendment Metalhead’s” moderators in an exclusive interview with The Ledger. “I used to listen to ‘Take the Power Back’ when I’d workout in gym class but their recent woke bs has ruined that.”

“Take the Power Back” feature lyrics such as “See right through the red, white, and blue disguise; With lecture I puncture the structure of lies.” With lyrics such as these, it’s truly surprising that there was any political messaging within the songs.