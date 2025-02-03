The deeper relationship behind nightclubbing and cultural stress 

187 Views

In times of stress, helplessness and uncertainty, how can dancing and nightlife distract us in a way nothing else can?

By: Michael Doyle

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Kyiv, the capital city has fallen victim to cruise missiles, drone strikes and blackouts. Ukrainians have been displaced and forcibly removed from their homes by the Russian military.

Despite this, the city’s club scene has continued on, providing a source of distraction, community and escape for those impacted by the war. This isn’t an isolated occurrence, as clubbing has served as an outlet for many people during times of turmoil.

Clubbing has primarily been enjoyed by young adults now growing into their active lives, an age where they frequently become more involved with politics, civil rights and activism. Nightlife provides a fun distraction to an uneasy transitional period of careers or housing situations, allowing clubbers to leave the stress of the world at the velvet rope.

In the 1970’s, disco became a prominent genre throughout the U.S. in nightclubs, specifically in cities such as New York City and Philadelphia. During disco’s peak from 1974 to 1980, notable events such as Watergate, the assassination of Harvey Milk, an American politician and the Iran hostage crisis all occurred. Disco served as a cultural escape from these issues.

Despite the psychological and physical impact of war and political violence, artists such as ABBA, Lipps Inc. and the Bee Gees reached the top of the Billboard charts with disco-infused pop funk music, thus proving that music and dance are a potential tool of healing for victims of trauma.

DJ playing a turntable inside a nightclub. Photo by: Creative Commons

Great nightclubs in Seattle to dance or party at include Trinity in Pioneer Square, Sarajevo in Belltown and Massive in Capital Hill.

Although disco was occasionally labeled by other subcultures as overproduced, it provided an opportunity for diverse communities to come together during a time of social exclusion. Groups of people found themselves outside of clubs to dance in solidarity amongst each other, similar to swing dance clubs from the 1930s and 1940s.

By the early 1990’s, club culture had blown into a full subculture across the U.S. and London. In the UK, The Hacienda in Manchester became a popular site for locals and tourists during Madchester, the musical and cultural scene in the city.

The Stone Roses and The Charlatans are just two bands to rise in popularity during this time. They provided the anthem for the UK’s most popular clubs throughout the latter years of the controversial Margaret Thatcher’s tenure as Prime Minister and the UK’s involvement in the first Gulf War.

Throughout the 21st century, club culture once again ignited throughout the country. Artists such as Benny Benassi and Mike Posner rose to the top of Billboard Charts with electro-pop songs like “Satisfaction” and “Cooler Than Me.”

Whether it be the Gulf War, the Great Recession or the NASDAQ crash, American youth had an endless supply of problems to worry about during this time. Clubbing once again provided an escape from the ongoing stress.

Even in war-torn Kyiv, both citizens and members of the military have taken to the clubs to reform a sense of community and gain a temporary escape back to their lives before the war. Following a bombing that destroyed much of the club, it was rebuilt a few blocks away and has seen an influx of visitors since the beginning of the war, according to CBS.

“I rarely attend parties because I am a military man of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Danylo told the Kyiv Post. “But when I have weekends – which happens quite rarely – I want to do something that will remind me of the past carefree life.”

Party goers dancing at a nightclub. Photo by: Creative Commons

This longing for escapism is happening throughout the U.S. as well, with a rise in music raves of all genres, sizes, clubs and popularity. Pop artists like Charli XCX recently broke into the mainstream with her album “Brat” and the cultural “brat summer,” leading to news coverage on club music.

In addition, club-pop and electro-clash artists like Snow Strippers and The Dare, along with themed raves such as “Shrek Rave” and “Brat Rave” have given young people a way to express themselves through music with their friends and community.

“People are feeling helpless… people are turning towards forms of escapism, particularly parties and raves,” says TikTok user Elena in a video shared on the platform. “People are able to organize their friends, rely on their community… these are the only things we have that are within our control that can make us feel better and get that sense of community.”

While drinking and using recreational drugs are a part of certain club-adjacent activities, their inclusion isn’t necessarily a case of young people being irresponsible. It means that people, including college graduates are looking for ways to distract themselves as they struggle to find steady employment.

Additionally, many young people worldwide are frustrated that organized political protests are not making any significant changes in policies. At this point, can we really blame the younger generations for turning toward escapism?

Clubs have changed since the days of disco, with the prominent genre played inside of them changing over time. Regardless of music, clubs will continue to serve communities as a safe place for all and give visitors an opportunity to escape the stress and uncertainty of their daily lives.