Washington gubernatorial candidates outline educational plans for the state

299 Views

Gubernatorial candidates for Washington Bob Ferguson and Dave Reichert share their education plans for Washington schools.

By Michaela Ely, News Writer

On September 9, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Bob Ferguson released his plans and policies for education and workforce development in the state, along with an ad calling attention to the policies of fellow gubernatorial candidate, Republican Dave Reichert.

The ad calls attention to Reichert for statements he made when being interviewed by The Seattle Times Editorial Board. In that interview, he stated that Washington had some of the highest paid teachers and emphasized his desire to prioritize spending.

“We really need to evaluate where the spending within our educational system is being applied. I know that the teachers’ unions may not like to hear this, but we have some of the highest paid teachers – didn’t used to be that way – but we do today. And I think that we need to take a look at, first of all, prioritizing spending,” Reichert said during the interview.

According to the interview with The Seattle Times Editorial Board, Reichert also believes in a system that would be similar to vouchers. Vouchers give parents more choice in where they send their students by using tax dollars that are diverted from public schools. While he doesn’t call it by that name, it’s similar to the voucher system as he believes that parents should be able to take the money they are putting into public schools and apply it to any school they believe their child should attend.

During the gubernatorial debate on September 18, Reichert also addressed his plans for education by stating that he intends to fully fund special education as well as providing funding for Head Start programs that would provide training in specific fields such as medicine, mental health and teaching for high school students.

Ferguson has a comprehensive plan that is meant to address equity in schools. In his plan, he advocates for free meals for grades K-12, expanding early childhood education through implementation of universal Pre-K and fully funding special education. He also plans to address the costs and impacts of higher education by increasing the state’s financial aid awards, increasing opportunities for in-state students and expanding Washington’s Running Start program to every high school. These are just a few of the policies that are listed on Ferguson’s campaign website.

Ferguson stated in his interview with The Seattle Times Editorial Board that he would like to see taxpayer dollars directed exclusively towards public education, not charter or private schools.

“I trust his knowledge of law will be of service as public school funding is drawn away with the intent of schools failing by the opposing party. I want my tax dollars to go towards a variety of public school formats. I see Ferguson serving students, bringing equity and opportunity,” said Teacher Heather Miller of Chief Leschi Schools in Puyallup Valley.

Ferguson has an entire page devoted to education on his website. It does have a link that refers the user to more information about his plans.

Reichert has some information on his page under his Issues tab. This tab covers a few other key points to Reichert’s campaign, namely ensuring the safety and educational opportunities of children, the problem of children not returning to schools and the cost of living. Reichert’s blurb on education does not contain any links. He promises efforts toward providing children with high-quality educations and restoring the voices of parents within the school system.

The differences are key to understanding each candidate’s platform as well as the people they serve, according to Miller.

“Reichert need not hold a plan; his position is to dismantle. His constituents will follow his government oversight outcry. Bob Ferguson serves the people. Bob Ferguson is expected to have a plan, be held accountable, and work the plan,” Miller said.

During the debate, Reichert claimed that special education has not been fully funded for years, and that one of his number one priorities is to fully fund it. He says there is money in the budget, calling the current level of spending an organizational problem, according to the video coverage posted by KOMO News.

The local impact of the election of either candidate will likely be felt not just by the public schools, but the colleges and universities throughout Washington.