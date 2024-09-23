Letter from the Editors 

126 Views

Welcome letter from our new Editor in Chief and Managing Editor

The Ledger team is honored to offer you a warm welcome to the wonderful UW Tacoma! Whether you are a new or returning student, we are incredibly excited to have you as a part of this vibrant and growing campus community. The Ledger is UWT’s only student-run newspaper publication, here to help keep students and faculty informed about events, resources and prominent issues affecting our student body and local community.

Here at the Ledger, we want to create a safe community and gather important knowledge for the people. From covering upcoming school and local events and health updates to connecting students to the resources and organizations that fit their desires and needs, we hope to contribute to our student body having a successful and fulfilling time at UWT.

We want to achieve this goal by using our platform to uplift student voices. Our reporters are dedicated to finding stories that are important to students and interviewing them and faculty about their experiences. Through a partnership with the school, facilities, ASUWT and Tacoma community we are working to find more stories that capture the unique voices of local people.

This new partnership will also help us keep our community informed of what is happening behind the scenes at UWT. As journalists, we believe everyone has the right to understand the facts and issues that affect their daily lives. We hope that we can help provide a path to a more informed and involved campus community through our work.

Watch for our weekly newsletter every Monday in your UW email. You can always find us online at www.tacomaledger.com or connect on our LinkTree. As always, we are happy to receive your questions, feedback and article suggestions through our website, DubNet and social media pages. We cannot wait to see what the 2024-2025 school year has in store for this community, and we hope you’re excited too!

Sincerely,

Karla Pastrana, Editor in Chief

Elissa Blankenship, Managing Editor