Question of the week: 2/5/18

Every week the Ledger asks a Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, Senior, and a Professor their take on current and upcoming events. this week’s question was:

What does the #MeToo movement and Women’s March mean to you?

Tuyen Pham

Freshman, Pre bio-med

“That a woman can do anything man can do!”

Tamera Fakhoury

Sophomore, Business Marketing

“It’s a liberating feeling because I feel more

comfortable on speaking out about things.”

Tri Tran

Junior, Information Technology

“Personally, I think it’s great because the

movement empowers women and motivates

them to speak up.”

Chelsea Galves

Senior, Information Technology

“It feels like that sigh of relief after a long tiring

day. We no longer need to hold our breath due to

shame and guilt.”

Brittany Iwaszkiw

Staff, Court 17 Resident Coordinator

“It’s an amazing platform to empower

women and connect amongst each other.”

