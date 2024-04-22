Everything you need to know about the upcoming Husky Fest

431 Views

The annual community event hosted by UW Tacoma is on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Here is what to expect.

This Saturday, April 27 marks the return of UW Tacoma’s annual Husky Fest and UW Tacoma Admitted Student Day. UW Tacoma Admitted Student Day invites newly admitted students to explore the downtown campus and show off their Husky pride.

Previously called Dawg Bites, Husky Fest is UWT’s annual free event held in April that is open to students, faculty and the public. The 2024 Husky Fest will be held 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and will feature food from a variety of vendors, music from the UW Alumni Marching Band, and more.

Vendors for the event include Bliss Ice Cream, Fisher Fair Scones, Stacks Burgers, Tacos Mirrey, Uncle Mike’s Filipino Comfort Food and more.

Visitors can also expect to see the UW Alumni Marching Band perform. The Husky Marching Band Alumni Association (HMBAA) was created in 1966 by UW marching band alumni to raise funds for scholarships for UW’s Varsity Band. HMBAA frequently plays at UW sporting events.

“I’m interested to hear what songs would be played during the event,” said Melissa Phan Nguyen, a senior at UW Tacoma who plans on attending her first Husky Fest. “I’m excited to see what kind of food there is to try out.”

Husky Fest will also include a visit from UW Tacoma’s mascot, Hendrix the Husky, along with other canine friends. Hendrix will be around for photos, fist bumps and a high level of school spirit.

“I’m most excited to get a picture with Hendrix,” said Gunner Alo, a freshman of UWT who is excited to attend his first Husky Fest. “COVID took away a lot of my high school events, so getting the chance to be a part of something like this in college is special to me.”

Last year’s event featured marching bands and dance teams performing, demonstrations from glassblowers along with tours of the campus and presentations from campus members about both Tacoma and UW Tacoma’s history.

Husky Fest is one of UWT’s largest events and serves as a chance for graduating students to participate in a school event before commencement in June.

“I haven’t had the chance to check out a Husky Fest, and with commencement coming up, I want to experience it before I graduate,” said Kate Bartlett, a graduating senior. “I’m excited to see what Husky Fest is about before I go from student to alumni.”

Husky Fest is free for all visitors, and all parking in the campus lots is free for the event.

For those looking to take advantage of public transport, a bus stop that features seven different routes is located next to the campus bookstore on Pacific Ave. The Sound Transit T Line light rail, which stretches from St Joseph Medical Center to the Tacoma Dome, also has a stop at Union Station next to the campus.

UW Tacoma invites you to be a part of Husky Fest on April 27 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Prairie Line Trail to celebrate admitted students, alumni and the Tacoma community, while enjoying food, games and more at the annual event.

Trombone player from Dawg Bites 2023. Photo from UW Tacoma YouTube channel.

Band playing in front of the UW steps at Dawg Bites 2023. Photo from UW Tacoma YouTube channel.