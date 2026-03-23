Point Defiance offers spring escape with wildlife, gardens and waterfront views 

A photo of the Japanese Garden in Point Defiance. Photo taken by John Kwasnowski on Creative Commons

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With spring break and warmer weather appearing in Tacoma, Point Defiance offers plenty to explore during the season.

By M.J. Cameron

As Tacoma’s spring season returns and warmer days draw people outdoors, Point Defiance offers visitors a mix of wildlife, waterfront views and seasonal scenery all in one place.

From the animal habitats at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium to the park’s gardens, trails and beachside, the destination offers a range of activities for families, tourists and locals looking for a spring outing. Visitors can explore marine life, walk through colorful gardens, hike trails or spend time along the water at Owen Beach.

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium offer visitors a mix of wildlife, marine life and outdoor attractions in one of their most popular destinations.

The zoo features habitats including the Asian Forest Sanctuary, Arctic Tundra and Rocky Shores, where visitors can see a wide variety of animals including arctic foxes, Sumatran tigers and walruses. The Pacific Seas Aquarium includes hammerhead sharks, sea turtles and colorful fish in the Tropical Reef.

Visitors can also take part in animal encounters, including feeding goats in the kids’ zone and touching stingrays in the Tropical Reef. In addition, daily keeper presentations give guests a chance to learn more about animals. The carousel, located at the DeFalco Family Pavilion in Milgard Plaza just inside the front gates, costs $4 per ride and $2 for members.

Beyond the zoo, Point Defiance also offers gardens and scenic outdoor spaces. Popular spots include the Rose Garden, the Japanese Garden and the dahlia trial garden.

The Rose Garden features miniature roses, climbing roses, a wishing well and a gazebo. The Japanese Garden includes an oriental footbridge, Japanese lanterns and a small tea house, offering a peaceful space for visitors looking for a quieter experience. Spring is one of the best times to visit as flowers begin to bloom across the park. These are also popular photo spots for prom, graduations and engagements. The Rose Garden lawn or gazebo is popular for weddings for up to 100 guests. The price to rent the spot is $625 for two hours and a $150 damage deposit.

The dahlia trial garden is the largest trial garden in the U.S. and Canada according to Parks Tacoma. The garden is comprised of plants grown from tubers sent by dahlia growers from throughout America, Canada, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Surrounding the area, Point Defiance features waterfront views, with Owen Beach standing out as a favorite for picnicking, kayaking and exploring during low tides. Visitors can explore low tide marine life such as seals, sea stars and crabs. Tide estimates for Point Defiance can be found on the Tides chart. Owen Beach also offers panoramic views of Mount Rainier, Vashon Island and the Olympic Mountains. There is also an ADA accessible playground and open green spaces for family-friendly activities.

A photo of Owen Beach in Point Defiance and one of the views the shore can offer. Photo taken by Michaela Ely

For those looking to hike, Point Defiance has six foot-traffic trails: the Outer Loop, Inner Loop, Spine, Promenade, Secondary and Frank Herbert trails. The trails range from 0.79 to 4.6 miles according to The Rx for Travel.

While visitors of Point Defiance can bring their own food, there are eight picnic shelters and two main food stops, the Owen Beach snack house and Anthony’s. The snack house is a small stand located along the water at the end of Promenade Lane and sells drinks and snacks.

Anthony’s at Point Defiance sits near the marina, where guests can watch boats and ferries pass by. The seafood restaurant offers waterfront dining and menu options with gluten-free adjustments. Their menu can be found on their website.

As part of Parks Tacoma’s proposed bond measure on the April 28 ballot, voters will consider several projects at Point Defiance Park. Proposed upgrades include a new nature-themed playground, parking and stormwater improvements at Owen Beach, enhancements to the Japanese Garden, improvements to the pond and grass areas near the Pearl Street entrance, renovations to the historic picnic shelters at Fort Nisqually and the Rhododendron Garden and major changes to the Mildred Street entrance to improve access for pedestrians, vehicles and bicyclists. More information can be found on the Parks Tacoma Instagram.

Whether visitors are looking for animal experiences, blooming gardens or a quiet walk by the water, Point Defiance offers a range of spring activities in one location. As the season brings more people outdoors, the park continues to serve as a popular Tacoma destination for both recreation and entertainment.