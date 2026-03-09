New businesses and markets bring fresh energy to downtown Tacoma

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Cheers Bar and Grill open as new food spots and markets expand downtown gathering spaces.

By M.J. Cameron

New small businesses are opening in downtown Tacoma, including Cheers Bar and Grill, Cove’s Bakery, Eternal Soul Bowl and the Northwest Metaphysical Market (NWMM), as well as the return of Tacoma’s Sunday Market and Zeek’s new ownership, bringing new activity and energy to the city.

The openings add new places for people to eat, meet and spend time downtown, contributing to the city’s unique character, culture and diverse entrepreneurs while creating communal spaces for residents.

On Feb. 13, Cheers Bar and Grill opened their doors at 2317 Pacific Ave. Owners Ali and Stephanie Mehdizadehkashi worked to transform a former U.S. Bank branch into another location of their local sports-bar chain since late 2024. The couple also operates Cheers restaurants in University Place and Puyallup’s South Hill.

Their menu offers a variety of foods including salads, burgers, sandwiches and wraps. Their menu can be found on the Cheers Bar and Grill website.

Cove’s Bakery, also known as Cove’s Cookies, is anticipating opening this summer at 766 St. Helens Ave., which has been empty since the original House of Donuts closed in 2020. Coves is led and founded by Adrianna Shaffer and her business partner Jaxon Marquarat according to What Now.

Cove’s Cookies are known for their large homemade cookies rotating monthly, with their chocolate chip cookies being the most popular. It’s made with brown butter, Ghirardelli chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with Maldon flaky salt.

Cove’s Cookies will open late this summer, and updates can be found on their Instagram.

Eternal Soul Bowl, founded by Jewel Randolph in 2019, will open their second location in Tacoma at 767 Market St. This location will feature acai bowls with fresh fruit toppings, smoothies and snacks. The projected opening is mid-to-late spring, according to South Sound Report.

Beginning on April 11, the NWMM will take place every other Saturday along Broadway between S 9th St & S 11th St, right across the street from Antique Row. The market offers a variety of vendors that sell crystals, tarot readings, art, spiritual services and more. NWMM will also feature food trucks and live performances.

On March 1, the Tacoma Sunday Market launched their 2026 season. The flea market operates every first Sunday, and features vintage antiques, collectibles, handmade goods, food and more.

The flea market is an inclusive space for businesses to connect with new customers and partners. Those who sell vintage items can apply to be a vendor through their website. Tacoma Sunday Market’s season will last until November, and the next flea market will be on April 5 on Broadway between 9th and 11th, and information can also be found on their Instagram.

Zeeks Pizza on 1702 Pacific Ave was rebranded to Mikey’s Public House and Frog Bar in February. This new independent spot offers New York-style artisan pizzas, wings, salads and cocktails with a “Frog Bar” located upstairs. The rebrand marks an end to Zeeks’ presence in Tacoma.

Together, the new openings and returning markets are adding fresh reasons to spend time downtown. With more launches expected this spring and summer, the mix of storefronts and pop-ups will keep drawing residents back to Tacoma’s core.