CES laptop announcements put AI PC hardware in focus for student buyers  

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) week delivered a wave of 2026 laptop previews and new processors that manufacturers say will reach stores from late January through spring.

By Syed Huzaifa Bin Afzal

Consumer Electronics Show 2026, produced by the Consumer Technology Association, ran Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, with media events listed on Jan. 4-5, according to CES. CES 2026 closed after four days of product launches and previews, with the Consumer Technology Association saying the show drew more than 148,000 attendees.

While CES covers everything from robotics to vehicle tech, PC announcements this year centered on two themes that matter to student shoppers: next-generation AI PC processors and new thin-and-light laptops built around OLED screens and on-device AI features.

Intel set the tone on Jan. 5 in Las Vegas by unveiling Intel Core Ultra Series 3 laptop processors, describing them as its first AI PC platform built on the company’s Intel 18A process technology and stating the chips would power 200+ designs from partners, according to Intel. Tom’s Hardware reporting of Intel positioned Panther Lake Intel’s next-generation Core Ultra Series 3 processors as a performance step for 2026 laptops and highlighted gaming performance claims presented during the keynote.

The AI PC label appeared across chip and laptop announcements at CES, typically referring to systems that include a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) designed to run some AI tasks locally. Intel’s release framed Core Ultra Series 3 as an AI PC platform, and the company showcased demos spanning AI, gaming and content creation running on Series 3-powered PCs, according to Intel.

The CES program website also listed AI across multiple conference tracks, reflecting how AI is being positioned as a core category for consumer devices rather than a standalone feature.

For student buyers, the immediate impact is on product descriptions and specs. Manufacturers and platform partners are increasingly listing NPU performance alongside CPU and graphics capabilities, and marketing language for 2026 laptops is expected to place greater emphasis on AI features built into Windows PCs and productivity workflows.

Several laptop makers used CES to refresh thin-and-light lines commonly marketed for school and everyday productivity, with multiple announcements as mentioned below emphasizing OLED screens and new Intel processors.

According to MSI News, MSI announced updates to its Prestige business-and-productivity lineup at CES, including new Prestige models powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. In its CES news release, MSI said the all-new Prestige series would be available for preorder starting Jan. 6, with official sales beginning Jan. 27

Independent coverage added model-level details. The Verge reported MSI’s refreshed Prestige line would ship with OLED displays by default and said the Prestige 14 Flip would start at $1,299. Tom’s Hardware also described the Prestige refresh as pairing Panther Lake-branded chips with student-portable form factors and standard OLED panels.

Acer announced a lineup of Swift AI Copilot+ PCs featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. In Acer’s announcement, the company highlighted the Swift 16 AI as being powered by up to Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processors and said the laptop would include up to a 120 Hz 3K OLED touch display and a 14.9 mm thin chassis.

Tom’s Hardware’s CES coverage of Acer’s Swift refresh reported that Acer’s Swift 16 AI would pair Intel’s Panther Lake platform messaging with OLED display options and hardware changes such as a large haptic touchpad and noted that Acer also previewed additional Swift models expected in Q2 2026.

CES does not set retail pricing, but it frequently sets the product roadmap and marketing language students will see during early-year buying cycles. CTA website said CES 2026 wrapped after four days of product introductions, and companies used the show to preview laptop designs and availability windows that extend into late January and later in the spring.

For students deciding whether to buy now or wait, CES week provides a snapshot of what manufacturers are prioritizing in 2026 models.

Intel’s Core Ultra Series 3 launch and the accompanying MSI and Acer laptop announcements indicate that a large share of 2026 laptops will be marketed around local AI capability and display upgrades, alongside the usual updates in CPU performance and battery targets.