A feline feature: The Tacoma Ledger introduces its first cat news reporter

67 Views

Mreooowwww meoowww mrowwwwww. MRRRRRReowww, prrrrr mroeeeewwww arwwwwooo. Meooowwww mreooowww meowwww purrrrr mrph. Mrrrrrrrowwwwww mrrrrrowwwwwww. Aahhwoooo, mewooeeemeummmmm mmmmmmmMMmmmmMMmM

Mmmmmmm.

“Hiring a cat has definitely been a unique experience,” Director of Student Involvement and Leadership Conor Leary said, “It has put a new definition on human resources. Bringing up discussions on implementing human resources for non-humans. ”

Meow meow meow mmmm. mreow Elissa Blankenship, Managing Editor of The Ledger stated, “What I can tell you is that our new reporter, Mr. Momo, is incredibly talented and always lands on his four feet when reporting on campus, or from his keyboard at home. He’s a true warrior.” Meow meow meow. Purrrrrr.

]Hbadihihahlibliyhvyb87 gV7F.FPvbw,erdf5dgtyq908y0TGV)8qrn6q3r09,-.

[rkiujhbygt7vfr6ed5wq3s4ed5rftgyhujiko-p/=[wrJBHGFTVDCED4RS34E6D7BSR7D6GBM7986U 6M-,97PYT90D6.4570AOK3784Y5576 43S32VAQCA1X Mreowwww mreowww.

“Having a feline established on our team is beneficial to the student newspaper as he has sharp thinking skills.” said Blankenship. “We are already being distracted though, as he jumps up on our laptops in the middle of our pitch meetings and scratches his nails on the chalkboard, he even claws up the coaches we have in the office regularly!”

Hisssssss HIISSSSS HISSSS mrreooowwww mrrrppmhhhh purrrr. Reoowe rewrwewrwewr.

Meow meow purrrr purrrrrr mreow reoweee! Hmmmmmrrppphhhh. Meow. Meowww mreeoooowwww Meowwwww prrrrrrrrr purrrrrr meowwwww mreowwwww. Hissss hisssssss HISSSSSS. RArwwrrrww.

“He hisses at people during the interviews and that turns people away from accepting job positions sometimes,” Blankenship said. “Don’t tell him I told you this because he will be mad, he already knocked down a glass picture frame in the office on my desk.”

Rrrereoowwwwww, mrowoooowowwww. Mmrpphh mrppphhh mrrrrrrpphh hmrpphhhh. Meowww Meow MEOWWWWW. Meowww Mrphh. “A concern has definitely been seeing scratch marks in the desk,” said Leary. Hissssh ufffff huffff meow. Mreooowww mreooowwww. Mreoowwwww Mroeeewwwww, purrrr meowwwww MREOOOWOWWWWWWW MROEWWWEEEE MEOWWWWW MEWOOWWWWWW. MRPPHHHHH MEOW.

“. Lately he’s been reporting on a conflict with, well unfortunately, my Silkie chickens which decided to escape from my farm and swarm the University. He’s our inside job cat, and he’s spying for us. We’re waiting to find out more on his next mission to get statements from the animals,” said Blankenship.

Hiishshshshsssssss. Psspssspsssttt. Mreowow. Hisssghjj. Mreowwww, rawrrrrrr, Mreowwwww Reowwwwwww? Mreow. FAEWWTNfbl/[rpoitQi[j’lnGK:L,o2y5-9\

O[mfb. Mreowwww Meowwwwww.

“In the end, I just hope the chickens go back to Elissa’s farm and the crows stop harassing the baby rabbits every year, that way everyone is at peace with one another. Peace is what this world needs. If Mr. Momo could work out a deal with the rabbits to capture the chickens and bring them home, that would be good,” UW Tacoma Student Kat Everdeen said.

Mreowwwww. Meowww meowww mreowwww. Rrroeeeowwwww. Hissss hissss hjissssss. MrphhhhMprhhhhhh. Meow. psppspsppspspsps. Mreowwww, Mphhhh. Mrphhhhmrhpppppp. Purrrrrrr. Prrrrruu. Purrrrrrr.