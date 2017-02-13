A legendary performance from Lady Gaga

This week the Pacific Northwest had a Super Bowl with no Seahawks. But it wasn’t all bad. We got to see Lady Gaga jump from the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Yep, the roof.

Reports started circling weeks before the Super Bowl that Gaga wanted to not only start her show on the 265-foot-high roof, but also jump off of it!

She started her show by singing “God Bless America” on the roof of NRG Stadium with drones floating behind her. Then she jumped off the roof, without a single thought or hesita­tion, dropping down to an elevated platform where she kicked off the show with her popu­lar song, “Poker Face,” after singing a few bars of “Edge of Glory.”

Gaga reportedly did not have an ounce of doubt when it came to falling the 265 feet, be­ing held up by only a few cables that were solely responsible for her safety. She even did a few flips while suspended. Her sister, Natali Germanotta, was the one who came up with the idea for Gaga to jump from the stadium roof. One thing is for sure: Lady Gaga is abso­lutely fearless when it comes to heights.

In her Super Bowl LI show, the fearless mu­sician wanted to not only put on a forever memorable performance, but also embrace inclusion and equality. Gaga accomplished this by reciting a line from the Pledge of Allegiance: “One Nation under God, indivisible, with lib­erty and justice for all.” The Grammy holder succeeded in bringing a message of unity at a time of polarized politics.