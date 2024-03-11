Fans flock to Seattle for epic weekend at Emerald City Comic Con 2024

344 Views

ECCC captivated fans with celebrity guests, panel discussions, and vibrant cosplay scene at the Seattle Convention Centre.

From February 29 to March 3, 2024, the Seattle Convention Centre played host to the annual spectacle of geek culture known as Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) 2024. Drawing enthusiasts from far and wide, this year’s convention proved to be a vibrant celebration of comics, gaming and all things pop culture.

Spanning four eventful days, ECCC 2024 transformed the convention centre into a bustling hub of activity, utilizing both The Arch and The Summit buildings to accommodate a wide range of attractions and events.

The Summit buzzed with excitement as attendees explored the Show Floor, perused the official ECCC Show Store, engaged with creators in the Writers Block, and browsed the diverse offerings of exhibitors and artists in Artist Alleys. Gaming enthusiasts found their haven in the dedicated Gaming Zone, while adventurers immersed themselves in Live Action Role-Playing (LARPing) sessions in the Tavern.

Workshops, panel discussions, and presentations filled the schedule in Panel Rooms, providing opportunities for learning and discussion on a variety of topics like how to bring your 3D prints to life and incorporating lighting into costume design. Meanwhile, the Pine Stage hosted captivating performances and entertainment, while cosplayers brought their favourite characters to life throughout the venue.

Over in The Arch, attendees flocked to Panel Rooms for engaging discussions, lined up for coveted Photo Ops with their favourite celebrities, and sought autographs from beloved creators and stars. Additional exhibitors offered a wide array of merchandise and collectibles to satisfy every fandom.

Colorful cosplayers bring beloved characters to life at Emerald City Comic Con. Photos by Raghvi Baloni.

Throughout the convention, attendees had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of pop culture and interact with special guests. Highlights included a lively discussion on March 1 featuring actor Madelaine Petsch and Courtney Solomon of “The Strangers,” as they shared insights into their upcoming horror film that is the remake of the 2008 version and engaged in a fan Q&A session.

Friday and Saturday welcomed Hollywood icon Chris Evans, who delighted fans with photo ops, signings, and personal interactions, adding to the star-studded lineup of celebrity guests. Veronica Roth, renowned for her groundbreaking “Divergent” series, drew eager fans to the convention with the promise of personal interactions and signed copies of her latest works.

Amidst the excitement of celebrity appearances and panel discussions, attendees also had the chance to explore the talent of artists highlighted at The Legacy Studio. Rob Retiano and Ash Gonzales’ impressive portfolios and captivating artwork added to the vibrant tapestry of creativity at ECCC 2024.

Throughout the four-day event, the convention buzzed with the energy of enthusiastic cosplayers of all ages, adding to the vibrant atmosphere and sense of community that has come to define Emerald City Comic Con.

As the final day of the convention ended, attendees departed with cherished memories of a weekend filled with camaraderie, creativity and celebration of all things geek culture. Emerald City Comic Con continues to reign supreme as a must-visit destination for fans of pop culture in the Pacific Northwest and beyond, promising another unforgettable experience in the years to come.

Featured photo caption: Attendees explore the bustling Show Floor at Emerald City Comic Con, discovering the latest offerings from exhibitors. Photo by Raghvi Baloni.