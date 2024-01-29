Taylor Swift’s influence on the music industry

231 Views

2023 was a huge year for Taylor Swift. Is she deserving of the hype?

Taylor Swift: You have heard the name a million times over. The 34-year-old musician has broken record after record while shaping what it means to be a musician. With a discography containing 234 songs, 10 albums, and six tours, Taylor Swift has proven her talent as a songwriter and singer. Is she now the music industry?

One of the most remarkable things that Taylor Swift has done is experimenting with different genres. While many artists may experiment with sound, few have completely changed genres while retaining such immense popularity. From country to pop to folk, she has a song for everyone. She has one of the best ranges I have seen from an artist.

Her performances are just as spectacular, maybe even better. I was one of the lucky few to get tickets to the Eras Tour in Seattle last July. I was in awe the entire three and a half hours; my jaw was on the floor. The stage spanned most of Lumen Field in Seattle and her visuals were out of this world. From the Folklore cabins to the Reputation snakes, the show never ceased to amaze me. I have not been able to stop thinking about that once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Taylor Swift has even tried her hand at directing, often self-directing music videos and a short film for her song, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” The music videos and short films bring the songs to life and help tell the stories that her songs are trying to tell.

The blonde pop star is so influential and has set standards for musicians everywhere. Her three-and-a-half-hour show, entirely self-written discography and tireless work ethic have made her the music industry’s biggest role model – big enough to be named Time’s Person of the Year in 2023. Despite what some might say, Taylor Swift has earned her status and awards.