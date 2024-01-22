Huskies in the championship game: Tacoma comes together

314 Views

The championship game was a chance to come together.

Sports have always been a way to get together, and Monday night was no different. The University of Washington’s football team was in the College Football National Championship game just this past week, entering undefeated against University of Michigan. Fans, alumni, and students gathered across western Washington to cheer on Husky Football.

Watch parties from Bothell to Tacoma and Redmond cheered on as one. The UW Tacoma campus was flooded by purple and gold. It was fun to be excited for the big game. The Grand Cinema held a watch party as did Poquitos on Division Ave in Tacoma. Even when the game was ending, everyone stayed in good spirits at the watch party I went to on Monday.

UW Tacoma students cheer on the Huskies. Photo by Cameron Berrens.

Husky football won so many games this year and it was tough to see them go out on a loss, but it was so exciting to see them get there. On Monday it felt like most of Washington came together to root for UW. This year’s National Championship game had 25 million viewers, which was the game’s largest audience since 2020.

Monday’s game was a chance to come together as one and cheer on our team and the turnout was spectacular. The team might have lost at the end of the night but what a season it was to celebrate.