Tacoma Little Theatre is still going strong amidst COVID-19

The Tacoma Little Theatre, located in the Stadium District, has taken a major hit with the stay at home order. Due to this, they have been forced to close down for the time being, but TLT has started to do what many other businesses are doing — which is taking things online and providing activities to do at home.

Some events they have recently introduced are tap dancing lessons for beginner and intermediate students. The beginner’s class is on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom and costs $15 per session — if you happen to be working or in class at the time the class is held, it will be available after the hour session via a link sent to the class. The intermediate classes meet on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. via zoom for $15 per session. Just like with the beginner’s class, if you are unable to attend the provided schedule you will be sent a link an hour after the start time.

Another event they provide is a stretch and strength class that meets on Mondays at 8:00 a.m. for $10 per session. Striking similarities with at home workout videos that usually consist of dancing for the majority of the workout, the theater is shifting their focus on more strengthening exercises. Just like with the other classes, if you are unable to attend the start time you will be sent a link an hour after the start time.

Not only are they holding these exercise classes, but TLT is also holding adult monologue classes to help students work on monologues for future auditions or to help them get into the theater mindset. This class began earlier in April, but if you are at all interested keep a lookout on their website and social media pages for updates. This is a 4-week class that costs $100.

TLT has also partnered with Muh Grog Zoo — which is free to anyone — by clicking on the links provided on TLT’s website. This is a podcast with improvised stories based on words provided by the audience. TLT has done this event twice and if the shows maintain popularity they will most likely continue. You can check their social media for updates.

Furthermore, if you miss watching live theater the TLT Youtube page has two full plays available for viewing — one is “Macbeth” and the other is “Doll House.” If you are considering attending “Doll House Part 2” in the 2020–2021 season, I would highly recommend watching the first Doll House beforehand.

If these events don’t strike your interests but you still want to help support a local business, no worries, you can still support them through purchasing season tickets for the 2020–2021 season and they have their merchandise available to purchase online as well.

Social Media:

Facebook: Tacoma Little Theatre

Instagram: @TacomaLittleTheatre

Twitter: @TLT1918

Youtube: Tacoma Little Theatre

Website: tacomalittletheatre.com

