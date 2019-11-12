TLT’s ‘Evil Dead the Musical’ and what to expect during this next season

The horror flick “Evil Dead” originally came out in the 1980s. Now, many find it laughable due to the cheesy acting, lowkey jump scares, and the concept of what ‘horror’ was in the 80s compared to the standard now. The film was remade in 2013 — this version really giving audiences the true horror feel. Then, along came “Evil Dead the Musical,” which pondered some questions about what the musical was really going to be about — notably, if it was going to follow the 80s theme, or the 2013 theme. After walking out of the show, audiences and fans alike were pleased that it followed the original storyline. The plot of the show is four teenagers go to a cabin that is possessed long with the woods surrounding the cabin. Slowly everyone turns into a demon except for Ash who turned into the demon slayer saving the world from the Kandarian demons.

Since the performance was a musical, that meant it was going to be full of songs, and the songs in this show brought on the 80s cringe worthy feel that made the musical just as funny. The lovesong between Ash and Linda about meeting each other at the S-Mart, the songs the demons would sing, even some characters had catchy tunes just to introduce themselves. Not only was the music helping give a feel for the 80s, but the character tropes really helped as well. They had the main character being the hero, the nerd, the provocative woman, the corny stud, and the stereotypical party pooper. All of these characters play off of each other in good and bad ways, and with the 80s feel they were going for, it made the musical funny. As the show went on, part of the audience was in the ‘Splash Zone’ meaning that when someone died in the show, part of the audience got sprayed with fake blood. This should have brought gore to the experience, but it just made the whole auditorium laugh even more.

The second act of the show became more cheesy as the show went on, with characters talking about themselves in the “spotlight” and having more of an interaction with the audience, which was comical, but the switch between the two acts was kind of a shock, but all in all it was a fun experience.

The Tacoma Little Theater has many other shows for their up and coming season:

Holmes for the Holidays

Dec. 6–Dec. 29 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays 2:00 p.m. Added performances on Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m and pay what you can on Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Twas the Night Before Christmas

Dec. 14–Dec. 28. Saturday Dec. 14, 21, 28 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m. Sunday Dec. 22 at 6:00 p.m.

Shattering

Jan. 24–Feb. 9. Friday and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Pay what you can Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

A Chorus Line

March 6–March 29. Friday and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Pay what you can March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Terms of Endearment

April 24–May 10. Friday and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., andSundays at 2:00 p.m. Pay what you can May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate

June 5–June 21. Friday and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Pay what you can June 18 at 7:30 p.m.

PHOTO BY ALYSSANDRA GOSS

Like this: Like Loading...