Lil Wayne and Blink-182’s tour set the bar high at the White River Amphitheater

The unlikely duo of American rap artist Lil Wayne and pop-rock band Blink-182 satisfies our past pre-teen hearts as they team up on tour and put on a hyped up show. Appearing at the White River Amphitheater on August 31, the venue was nearly perfect for the show. It was spacious enough to rock out, the food options were simply spectacular with a wide range on the menu suitable for everyone, and there was not one seat in the house that didn’t have a direct view to the artists.



Lil Wayne opens the show with one of his most famous song, “6 Foot, 9 Foot,” and the crowd immediately roared with excitement. With the impressive lighting show, the rapper also covered fan favorites, such as “The Motto” and “HYFR” featuring Canadian rap artist Drake, “Lollipop,” and “Bedrock” featuring artists from the former rap group Young Money. He finished his setlist with his most popular song, “A Milli,” while also doing his own “unheard” rendition of Lil Nas X “Old Town Road,” which left the crowd going wild.



Although Lil Wayne was a major contributor to the concert, most of the fans were there for Blink-182’s set, as the mood quickly changed from excitement to being more involved with anticipation. The group played their first ever song, “Dumpweed,” and continued with the highly known and loved song, “All The Small Things.” During “I Miss You” and “First Date,” the visuals were impressive, as they had streamers coming from the stage into the audience, the lighting were strobing to the beats, and the backdrop had very lit-up images appearing everywhere.



Even if you were not a fan of Lil Wayne or Blink-182 back in the day or if you have never been to the White River Amphitheater, give them another shot because their concerts are worth the money and time.



