Club Spotlight: Ping Pong Club

Join in on the fun and learn a new skill from one of UW Tacoma’s newest organizations — the Ping Pong club. The club hosts open practice for new and experienced players every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the University Y game room.

The Ping Pong club was originally created by Pack Advisors — a resource that provides support for the social and academic transition of new students. The Ping Pong club chose to adopt the same principles as the Pack Advisors, as they wanted to be a social club that would welcome their members with open arms. The club currently has over 100 registered students on DawgDen, and is quickly becoming popular among both faculty and students.

Derrick Derricks, president of the Ping Pong club, and his fellow Pack Ad­visors created the club fall quarter of 2018. The club itself focuses on more than the game of ping pong, as it has different goals and hopes for the mem­bers. The club’s officers — who are all current Pack Advisors — hope to create a safe place for students to have fun and make new friends.

“We want to foster a community on campus, bringing together new students and returning ones,” Vincent Da, vice president of Ping Pong club, said.

With hopes of change for campus life, the Ping Pong club wants to break the stigmatism of UWT being a commuter campus by offering a club that students will want to stay on campus for. The club wants students to realize that UWT offers more than just classes, and has countless organizations and clubs for students to join. They also strive to welcome all stu­dents interested in their club, hoping to include everyone.

“We owe our success to our advisor, Stephon Harris, who [has] helped us become the leaders we are today,” Der­ricks said. “That is why our club is suc­cessful — because Harris taught us how to welcome everyone.”

The Ping Pong club and the Students Activities Board will be hosting the event Ping Pong Night Long on Jan. 22 from 5:00–7:00 p.m. in the UWY room 304. This event will offer fun swag bags for the first 12 people who attend, karaoke, a raffle prize of SAB gear and free food.

As well as hosting events on cam­pus, the Ping Pong club is also looking to host tournaments and events with other local universities.

PHOTO BY HAYDEN VANDERLASKE