The Tacoma Ledger

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and if you are still on the hunt for an event for your sweetheart or pals, look no further. You’re sure to find something to give you heart eyes on our list of top V-Day events in and around the Tacoma and Seattle area.

FOR THE EXTRA FANCY V-DAY DATE:

TAKE A HARBOR CRUISE AROUND SEATTLE

For those who want a classy and upscale Valentine’s Day, check out Argosy Cruises. This romantic trip around Seattle leaves from Pier 55, giving you a full view of the space needle, ships, Olympic Mountains and the Seattle skyline — plus, there’s a full bar. If you can’t make it to this cruise on this year’s unfortunate Wednesday V-Day, don’t worry — you can easily schedule a late Valentine’s Day date during their regular hours every day of the week at various times. To find a time that best works for you, visit argosycruises.com/experience/event-calendar

FOR THE FUN-LOVING PAIR:

TWO STEP AND LINE DANCE LESSONS

Why not two step or line dance it right over to Steel Creek for this fun Valentine’s Day event? These Steel Creek events promise to be an exciting experience for everyone involved. Plus, who doesn’t love dancing after having a bit to drink? Kids are welcome, so patron’s choice whether this event will be a child-friendly dance party or a drunken good old time. So put on your cowboy boots and start practicing.

FOR THE DADDY-DAUGHTER DUO:

CHICK-FIL-A DADDY DAUGHTER V-DAY DATE NIGHT

If you want to spoil your daughter this Valentine’s day, check out South Steele Street Chick-fil-A’s father daughter date night. Be prepared for a night full of fun with your kiddo with scheduled activities and yummy treats. When you register online on their website, your ticket purchase guarantees you a table and a meal during the event. This event fills up fast, so be sure to register early.

FOR THE CREATIVE COUPLE:

ROMANCE YOUR DAMN SELF

This event is none other than a true self-love party just waiting for you to let your creative juices flow. The Rainbow Center presents Romance Your Damn Self, featuring local spoken word artists Nic Masangkay, Donato Fatuesi, Jade Dynasty and J Mase III. After their performances, the stage will be opened up to event goers to share their own work or read their most-beloved writings. The North End Social Club’s goal for the event is for patrons to not only celebrate self-love, but to divulge into the local artist community.

FOR THE BEST OF FRIENDS:

BUBBLES 101 AT THE BLUE OCTOPUS

Looking for something to do on “Gal-entines Day?” Look no further, for Bubbles 101 at The Blue Octopus art gallery and champagne bar in Point Ruston is perfect for you and your best friend — especially if you both love to drink. Bubbles 101 is a free event meant to educate all patrons on the ins and outs of champagne. But if you can’t make it to this event, stop in during their regular hours: Monday through Thursday 2–10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon–11 p.m. The Blue Octopus describes itself as a champagne bar that “offers a variety of art, installations, live music and visual performances.” But if you aren’t a fan of champagne, don’t fret — The Blue Octopus also has many ciders, beers, wines and hand-crafted cocktails waiting for you to taste

