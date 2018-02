16 graduate programs for UWT students

UW Tacoma is a growing education­al institution that offers many graduate programs with deadlines that are quick­ly approaching. Over 5,000 students are currently enrolled in UWT, around 700 of which are pursuing graduate degrees.

There has been an increase in gradu­ate admission applications due to current UWT bachelor’s students applying for graduate programs in abundance. As per a survey from CareerBuilder, nearly 27 percent of employers recruit those with a master’s degree for positions that for­merly only required a four year program.

Some graduate students feel that re­cruiters are demanding higher academ­ic credentials for jobs, hence the increase in graduate students over the past few years. Rizul Jain, an international gradu­ate student at UWT, concurred that get­ting even entry level jobs now requires an extensive degree.

“If we look at the current job market, we can see that having a bachelor’s degree isn’t enough to keep [students] competi­tive.” Jain said. “I [decided] to come from India to get a graduate degree, in order to maximize the number of opportunities I can explore to help my career.”

UWT has 16 graduate programs — seven of which accept international stu­dent applications. The graduate applica­tion fee is $85, and the requirements to be considered for admission include: a statement of purpose essay, references, fulfilling English requirements, academ­ic performance records and personal information documentation.

Of the master’s degrees offered, the most popular are business administra­tion, business analytics, computer sci­ence, education, cybersecurity, account­ing, nursing, and geospatial technologies.

The deadlines for each graduate pro­gram varies as some programs accept entries for multiple quarters, while others only have admission for a single quarter.

Graduate Application Deadlines for 2018

MASTER OF ACCOUNTING

Initial Deadline: May 1 (autumn quarter)

Final Deadline: July 1 (autumn quarter), March 1 (spring quarter)

International Student Deadline: Jan. 1 (spring quarter)

Testing: GMAT (required)

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Initial Deadline: June 1(autumn quarter)

Final Deadline: July 1 (autumn quarter), Nov.1 (winter quarter)

International Student Deadline: N/A

Testing: GMAT (required)

BUSINESS ANALYTICS

Initial Deadline: April 15 (autumn quarter)

Final Deadline: July 15 (autumn quarter)

International Student Deadline: Rolling applications

Testing: GMAT (preferred), GRE (preferred)

COMMUNITY PLANNING

Initial Deadline: March 15 (autumn quarter)

Final Deadline: June 15 (autumn quarter)

International Student Deadline: Feb. 15 (autumn quarter)

Testing: None

EDUCATION: SECONDARY SCIENCE OR MATH

Final Deadline: Feb. 16 (summer quarter)

International Student Deadline: N/A

Testing: None

NURSING

Final Deadline: Aug. 15 (autumn quarter), Nov. 15

(winter quarter), Feb. 15 (spring quarter)

International Student Deadline: Aug. 15 (autumn quarter),

Nov. 15 (winter quarter), Feb. 15 (spring quarter)

Testing: None

EDUCATIONAL ADMINISTRATOR

Final Deadline: Dec. 1 (summer quarter)

International Student Deadline: N/A

Testing: None

EDUCATIONAL LEADERSHIP

Final Deadline: Dec. 31 (autumn quarter)

International Student Deadline: N/A

Testing: None

EDUCATION FOR CERTIFIED TEACHERS

Final Deadline: July 15 (autumn quarter), April 15 (summer quarter)

International Student Deadline: N/A

Testing: None

INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES

Final Deadline: March 15 (autumn quarter)

International Student Deadline: Nov. 1 (autumn quarter)

Testing: GRE (required)

SOCIAL WORK

Final Deadline: March 1 (autumn quarter)

International Student Deadline: N/A

Testing: None

CYBERSECURITY & LEADERSHIP

Final Deadline: June 1 (autumn quarter)

International Student Deadline: N/A

Testing: GRE (required)

ADVANCED STANDING

Final Deadline: June 30 (winter quarter)

International Student Deadline: N/A

Testing: None

EDUCATION: K–8 CERTIFICATION WITH SPECIAL EDUCATION OR ELL

Final Deadline: Feb. 16 (summer quarter)

International Student Deadline: N/A

Testing: None

GEOSPATIAL TECHNOLOGIES

Initial Deadline: Jan. 15 (autumn quarter)

Final Deadline: June 15 (autumn quarter)

International Student Deadline: March 15 (autumn quarter)

Testing: None

COMPUTER SCIENCE & SYSTEMS

Final Deadline: March 1 (autumn quarter), Dec. 12 (spring quarter)

International Student Deadline: March 1 (autumn quarter),

Dec. 12 (spring quarter)

Testing: GRE (required)

