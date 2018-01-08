Moving the field forward

UW Tacoma’s Director of the Center for Business Analytics, Haluk Demir­kan, sat on the award committee for the 2017-2018 Hawaiian International Con­ference of System Sciences. This year’s conference was held Jan. 3-6 in Big Is­land, Hawaii.

Since 1968, HICSS has been known worldwide as the longest-standing working scientific conference in Infor­mation Technology Management. HICSS provides an interactive working environment for top scholars in aca­demia and the industry. Over 60 coun­tries participated in the event to ex­change their ideas.

International Society of Service Innovation Professionals and Inter­national Business Machines Corpora­tion collaborated in promoting re­search conducted in the overall understanding of intelligent service systems. These systems include areas such as cognitive, wisdom, cloud, fog computing, business analytics, big data and digital transformation.

The Milgard School of Business announced the creation of the Move the Field Forward Best Paper Award at the conference. This will be given to students who submit university-collaborated research papers that have major understanding of intelligent service systems.

“It aims to encourage a cultural shift through the collaboration of stu­dents and industry practitioner,” Demirkan said.

Candidates that apply innovative thinking are ones that will promote the intelligent service systems field to grow substantially.

Tang Bui, Director of IT Manage­ment in Shidler School of Business at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa, is the conference chair of HICSS. His in­terests in electronic commerce and the digital economy led him to write sev­eral published research papers.

“The award also encourages recogni­tion of their collaboration with industry practitioners and demonstrate the ben­efits of scholarly research”, Bui said.

Up to five papers may receive awards based on evaluation criteria, which includes level of analysis, amount of insight into issues, and fur­ther exploration of the topic. Each win­ning paper will receive up to a $1,000 award check and a certificate based on scores. Winners’ names, affiliations and abstracts of their paper will be dis­played on the ISSIP and CBA’s official websites and published in their news­letters. The winners will also be asked to present at the ISSIP’s Service Innova­tion Speaker Series, started by Haluk Demirkan and Jim Spohrer, during the summer of 2018.