Moving the field forward
UW Tacoma’s Director of the Center for Business Analytics, Haluk Demirkan, sat on the award committee for the 2017-2018 Hawaiian International Conference of System Sciences. This year’s conference was held Jan. 3-6 in Big Island, Hawaii.
Since 1968, HICSS has been known worldwide as the longest-standing working scientific conference in Information Technology Management. HICSS provides an interactive working environment for top scholars in academia and the industry. Over 60 countries participated in the event to exchange their ideas.
International Society of Service Innovation Professionals and International Business Machines Corporation collaborated in promoting research conducted in the overall understanding of intelligent service systems. These systems include areas such as cognitive, wisdom, cloud, fog computing, business analytics, big data and digital transformation.
The Milgard School of Business announced the creation of the Move the Field Forward Best Paper Award at the conference. This will be given to students who submit university-collaborated research papers that have major understanding of intelligent service systems.
“It aims to encourage a cultural shift through the collaboration of students and industry practitioner,” Demirkan said.
Candidates that apply innovative thinking are ones that will promote the intelligent service systems field to grow substantially.
Tang Bui, Director of IT Management in Shidler School of Business at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa, is the conference chair of HICSS. His interests in electronic commerce and the digital economy led him to write several published research papers.
“The award also encourages recognition of their collaboration with industry practitioners and demonstrate the benefits of scholarly research”, Bui said.
Up to five papers may receive awards based on evaluation criteria, which includes level of analysis, amount of insight into issues, and further exploration of the topic. Each winning paper will receive up to a $1,000 award check and a certificate based on scores. Winners’ names, affiliations and abstracts of their paper will be displayed on the ISSIP and CBA’s official websites and published in their newsletters. The winners will also be asked to present at the ISSIP’s Service Innovation Speaker Series, started by Haluk Demirkan and Jim Spohrer, during the summer of 2018.