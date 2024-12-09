Tacoma sexual assault resource center to relocate to Hilltop neighborhood

14 Views

A local sexual assault resource center is set to complete its move to a new location by January, where they hope to improve their outreach and programs.

By Michaela Ely

Rebuilding Hope is the Tacoma sexual assault resource center that will continue to provide support to victims of sexual violence through advocacy, therapy and a 24-hour help line. They also provide prevention education programs that offer information on bullying, harassment and more. With their move to the Hilltop neighborhood, they plan to expand their current resources to include client drop-in services and a healing garden.?

Rebuilding Hope, currently located at 101 E 26th St, Tacoma, is set to relocate to 723 MLK Jr. Way in the Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma by January of 2025, just up the hill from UWT.

The process for the opening of the center consists of three phases. The first phase was completed in May, when Rebuilding Hope closed the sale for their new building. The second phase has included all of the renovations which began Nov. 4. This phase will end with the relocation of the center in January of 2025.

The third and final phase will include further updates to the new space as well as Rebuilding Hope’s services.

“We knew probably about 18 months ago as we were nearing the final stretch of our current lease that the agency was going to have to make a pivotal decision in its history right to option one was to renew the lease the current location which we knew was not sustainable because we just don’t have enough space to support the services and clients,” Executive Director of Rebuilding Hope Carlyn Sampson said.

Rebuilding Hope began a campaign in October on their website to help raise funds for the cost of the project, which included the building purchase as well as the necessary renovations to improve the space. The campaign accounts for $4.5 million toward the relocation and associated salary expenses.

“We had great help securing a really competitive loan and we just knocked up a really strong financing and the formulation of a capital campaign plan to launch this forward so part of it was an intent in a hope for how the agency knew it needed to, if you will, upgrade and really improve its occupancy situation to first and foremost better reach and benefit and serve the survivors,” Sampson told The Ledger.

Sampson continues by stating that the new space will help to accommodate more clients through more office spaces and larger spaces for groups and group activities.

Rebuilding Hope was founded in 1972, originating as Pierce County Rape Relief which was formally incorporated into a 501(c)(3) in 1975. In 1997, the name changed to the Sexual Assault Center of Pierce County, with Rebuilding Hope being formally added to the name in 2011.

In August of 2023, Rebuilding Hope replaced Kitsap County’s Advocacy, Counseling and Support which triggered another name change to Rebuilding Hope Sexual Assault Center. They opened a new office for Kitsap County in Bremerton in January of this year.?

Rebuilding Hope has several local partnerships, including Tacoma Public Schools, Multicare and Mary Bridge Hospital’s child advocacy centers.

“We have coordinated partnerships with law-enforcement, with prosecution, with a lot of public schools, with all of the emergency departments across Pierce and Kitsap County so that when providers show up in the streams of those systems, we often times get immediately called out to an advocate to respond in person to deliver the services,” Sampson said.

In their 2023-2024 impact report, Rebuilding Hope reports a few changes in terms of the demographics served. Rebuilding Hope saw an increase of 5% for adults being seen as compared to those under 18, as well as a 1% increase in male clients. In the same report, they also took into account the individuals who identify as nonbinary.

According to Sampson, over the last two years there was an increase in individuals that Rebuilding Hope has served who identified as black, indigenous or people of color. This increase was from 46% to 52% which Sampson believed reflected more generalized statistics surrounding gender-based violence, noting that those individuals are often disproportionately impacted.

Rebuilding Hope also has a Sex Trafficking and Exploitation Program that provides several services to victims of sex trafficking as well as case management. The resources range from assistance with transportation to accessing basic needs.



Survivors of sexual violence who may be in need of support can call Rebuilding Hope’s 24/7 Helpline at 1-855-757-7273 or connect with their resources here.?