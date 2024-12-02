EP Review: Nia Smith “Give Up The Fear”

40 Views

Rising British singer Nia Smith delivers a hit EP full of harmonious ballads, rhythmic reggae beats and a refusal to devote herself to any man.

“Give up the Fear” is the slogan and title of Nia Smith’s new record. The South London native whose sound resembles the likes of Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse and SZA has officially released her highly anticipated EP.

Equipped with a diverse array of songs that dip into genres like pop, soul and reggae, the singer has made her mark as a new emerging artist that you should look out for. Many major music outlets have already featured her talent like Rolling Stones, British Vogue and GuitarGirl Magazine.

Smith’s album is a harmonic blend of soulful music and pop-infused beats. The songs pull at you emotionally and makes you reflect on deeper feelings in life while also giving an uplifting message throughout the EP. She has a strong sense of direction in her music which sounds eerily like a reincarnation of Lauryn Hill in the mid 90s, with a beautiful raspy alto voice that’s full of intensity and sorrow.

Her voice can do impressive runs and hold onto notes like artists such as Beyonce or Mary J Blige. Her previously released singles “Give Up The Fear,” “Little Red Car” and “Personal,” which are on the EP were a smash hit and helped grow her online fandom. At just 20 years old, she has achieved more success than many artists ever dreamt of. This new EP marks the beginning of her career.

The first single “Little Red Car,” is a slow R&B infused pop song. It feels like an echoey dream-like sequence of chord progressions that bubble up into a beautiful melodic chorus. From the beginning of the song, it feels like we are just hearing a slow ballad. As we begin to hear more pop beats and a smooth bass tone, we’re invited to hear more of Smith’s vocal range abilities.

The song, which was co-written by Smith, blossoms into this beautifully written heartfelt hymn. “You set my soul on fire. Going way too fast in your little red car.” The words are simple but feel gut-wrenching when Smith sings to you. She’s exhuming so much passion and power behind her voice.

Even when she’s more laid back during each verse, she tells you this euphonious story from a female perspective in a relationship. A woman who’s aware that she is too deep in love with someone and feels overwhelmed by the encompassing emotions. Smith takes you along this journey and shows you the emotions she feels in each moment.

The second single “Give Up the Fear” is a sweet rhythmic battle cry to people struggling to overcome their problems. “The pain won’t stop till you let it go. You don’t believe it cause it said so. The pain won’t stop until you let it go. The more you know the less you know” are the lyrics of the song. Daunting and intrusive, they make you feel like you’ve been cracked open and exposed. It makes you reflect on the deeper underlying insecurities you’ve been holding onto.

Smith’s writing is always an attempt to find a deeper truth within us. Why do we hold onto these fears of the future that haven’t yet occurred? Is there something holding me back from becoming my better self? The self-doubt and cries for help are what Smith is singing to.

The laid-back beats and reggae-like harmonies make it a lighter, heartfelt tune. Smith is a master at creating raw emotional vulnerability. Each song lays a path for listeners to delve deeper into themselves and connect with themselves.

Photograph of Smith smiling and posing holding up a magazine article of her interview and picture. Photo by Instagram account: Delali Ayivi.

The third single “Reckless Soul” is a pure but simple, heavenly ballad. It’s airy and light but affects you emotionally at the core. The crisp sounds make a beautiful flow over the lyrics. Smith sings simply: “Take me where you go. A place only I know. And I will hold you close. And I’ll save your reckless soul.”

Smith’s unique isolated vocals play alongside the guitar, without any background noise. Once she builds up the hymn, she leaves without singing any words and the song continues with the sound of an electric guitar. Smith sings from her heart and has perfect composition in her music.

Nothing feels out of place or overdone. Despite only having one EP, she has proven that she has a diverse range and ability to shift from different genres effortlessly.

The fifth and last single “Don’t Cry” from Smith’s EP is one of the most popular. During an interview with Rolling Stone UK, Smith said that “Don’t Cry reflects why I just want to live my best life as a single queen.” The upbeat rhythmic hymn calls for women to not make any devotion to men and live their best life.

Rather than come off as petty and resentful, Smith reflects on the beautiful possibilities that come with being single and being happy. “Don’t cry, oh yea. I’m good on my own, never promised devotion. My eyes are bored of emotion, don’t Cry” sings Smith. The lyrics tell single women everywhere that being single is a happy and harmonious thing to celebrate and not to look back in bad faith.

Smith’s vocals capture the song’s vulnerability, while the jazzy background beats drum up a momentous catchy tune and make you bop your head. It’s a simple but powerful message for women seeking relief from break ups or bad relationships.

Smith is one of the latest rising stars who is creating her own path in the music industry despite the oversaturation of pop music. She has character, lyrical talent, musical composition and a unique voice.