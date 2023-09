123 Views

UW Tacoma will be hosting a variety of Welcome Days events around campus.

In-person activities are a great way to get familiar with the campus and meet fellow students.

9/27 Patio Karaoke 4:30 – 7pm @ TPS Patio 9/28 Husky Hangout 11 – 3pm @ Commerce Plaza 10/3 W Photo 12:30 – 1:20pm @ Court 17 10/4 Tye-Dye Wednesday 11 –2pm @ Prairie Line Trail 10/4 Petting Zoo 12 – 3pm @ Prairie Line Trail